City of Danville
Recorded Aug. 2
- Equity Trustees to Patrick L. Dewberry, 80 feet, lot 10, 330 Bell Drive, $77,500.
- Steven D. Wray to Kent M. Watring and Brenda T. Watring, lots 16A & 17-18, 108 Primrose Place and Rambler Drive, $377,400.
- Jackie C. Ager and Rebecca H. Ager to Robert Gammon and Teresa E. Gammon, 64 feet, lot one, section C, 135 Martindale Drive, $169,000.
- Charles B. Motley to 516 West Main St., 62 feet, lot one C, 516 West Main St., $184,000.
- Deborah Moore to Thomas Price Watkins, 52 feet, lot 20, section B, 113 Wilton Ave., $170,000.
Recorded Aug. 4
- Harmony Communities to Father & Son Properties, 124 Powell Ave., $180,000.
- Veronie Poteat to Veronie Poteat and Yvonnie Rozena Rodriguez, 85 feet, lot 23, section one, no money transferred.
- Duane O. Blevins and Eva D. Blevins to Sherry Bigelow, lot 17, Chatelaine Avenue, no money transferred.
- Susan E. Harlow to Daria Lewis, 70 feet, lots 17 A and 17, section G, 97 Stokesland Ave., $78,000.
- Douglas C. Harris and Agnes J. Harris to Nicole D. Harris, 80 feet, lot six, 513 Holbrook St., no money transferred.
- Lumbu Management to AC Development Group, lot six, 815 Stokes St., $45,000.
- Cathy Mills Massey to Done Deal Home Buyers, lots 27-28, 156 Garden Grove St., $18,000.
- Nguyen Properties to Quang Tuan Nguyen and Mai Han Nguyen, lot A, 216 Charlotte Ave., no money transferred.
Recorded Aug. 7
- James W. Bolton Jr. to Quick Lube of Carolina Danville, lot three C, 216 Collins Drive and Piedmont Drive, $450,000.
- William C. Hagan II and Elizabeth V. Hagan to Kenneth Donnelly and Rhonda Laynette Donnelly, 45 feet, 826 Green St., $269,500.
- James A. Evans, substitute trustee and David Neely to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, lot 29, section B, 1213 Kemper Road Ext., $81,529.
- Dempsey Wayne Burnette Jr. to Danville Real Estate, lot five, 1339 North Main St., $18,000.
Recorded Aug. 8
- Viva Properties to Lorenzo Properties, 68.5 feet, lot C, 203 Orchard Drive, $85,000.
- Garry V. Thomas, Christopher J. Dunlap and Jolane T. Dunlap to PW Shield Real Estate Group, 50 feet, lot 19, 905 Keister St., $25,000.
Recorded Aug. 9
- Jason Elliott to Larry Christopher Breckenridge and Brittany Levern Warren, 70 feet, lot four 41 Baltimore Ave., $115,000.
- Teodoro de Jesus Iraheta to Jose Federico Zavala, 75 feet, lot 82-84, 328 Arlington Place, no money transferred.
- Nelson L. Green to Extreme Recovery of Danville, 3.01 acres, lot A, 4711 Riverside Drive, $400,000.
- HVA to John Henderson and Zandra Hendersn, 75.18 feet, lot three, 1810 Westover Drive, $125,500.
- Teresa K. Davis and Rochelle Dawn Knowles to EPI Rentals, 105.7 feet, 358 Stephens St., $15,000.
Recorded Aug. 10
- Cindy Darlene R. Curtis and Patricia Diane R. Neal to Harvest Faith Church, 1.82 feet, lot three A, 643 Arnett Blvd., $180,000.
- David L. Gibbs to Justin T. Wilmoth, 50 feet, lot 30, 1456 Myrtle Ave., $38,000.
- Sterling Christopher Saunders and Kamisha Daniel Saunders to Alvin Cooper, 52 feet, lot 191, 724 Edmunds St., no money transferred.
- Victor Lorenza Reliford to Terry Reliford, 80 feet, lots 21 & 23, 140 North Hunter St., no money transferred.
- Betty Jane Perkins, acting by and through Robert Edwin Perkins and Marilyn Perkins Wood, her duly authorized attorney-in-fact, to Vincent W. Deaton, lot 20, 204 Chatham Court, $159,000.
- Vimal K. Sodhi to Jose R. Martinez-Maya, lot eight A, 728 Colquhoun St., $65,000.
- Nancy Lipscomb to The Remnant Church of Power Inc., 45 feet, Dame Street, $1,000.