City of Danville
Recorded Aug. 11
- Dana E. Mehalko to Jose Rovira, lot 64 and partial lot 10, 223 Central St., $110,000.
- Gloria Pritchett Bass to Gloria Pritchett Bass and Brenda K. Pritchett, 50 feet, lot two, 115 Wendall Scott Drive, no money transferred.
- Phillip Eichler Talley Jr. to Todd Kendrick and Christopher Kendrick, lot 24, 111 Alpine Drive, $100,000.
Recorded Aug. 14
- JCJ Holdings to Ronald Earl Bartram Jr. and Tracy Lee Bartram, lot eight, 178 Rocky Lane, $100,000.
- David Rice to Megaster Services, lot A, 409 Dula St., $92,000.
- Lynn Ellen Lawrence to Beale Realty, lot two, section F, 181 Millerton Road, $178,000.
- Bobby J. Garland and Cherrie L. Garland to Shenerra D. Irving Hunt, 60 feet, 1819 Glenn St., $113,000.
- Anne S. Wood to James Keith Richardson and Colleen C. Richardson, section A, 249 Westwood Drive, $550,000.
People are also reading…
Recorded Aug. 15
- Lumba Management to Delaro Holdings Group, 50 feet, partial lot 130, 1613 Washington St., $120,000.
- Ava Barrett to Elizabeth E. Barrett, 50 feet, partial lot eight, section E, 347 Westhampton Drive, $50,000.
- The Daniel Group Inc. to Zachary Thomas Ewart and Kayla Ann C. Ewart, 1.027 acres, Shoreham Drive, $95,000.
- Barry N. McCubbins to Laura W. Church, partial lot two, 112 Applewood Drive, $203,000.
- Nancy Ann Graves (Nancy Graves) by Nicole Tobias Graves, her attorney-in-fact, to NBS Real Estate, lot 14, section D, 122 Huntington Place, $75,000.
- Stuart J. Kramer to Stuart J. Kramer, trustee of the Stuart K. Kramer, declaration of trust dated August 9, 2023, 1766 Blair Loop Road, no money transferred.
Recorded Aug. 16
- Mark W. Mantooth and Timothy W. Mantooth to Daniel Scruggs and Katherine Scruggs, lots three-four, Stonegate Way, $44,000.
- Jason Bird and Caitlin Bird to Carlos Francisco Borrazas, 60 feet, lot 14, block C, 782 Melville Ave., $135,000.
- Duane A. Hundley to Stacy Ann Mcavoy, 70 feet, lot eight, section N, 33 Schoolfield Drive, $97,500.
- Matthew Russell Stephens, acting by and through Bryan Christopher Stephens, his duly authorized attorney-in-fact and Bryan Christopher Stephens to Nexus Realty, 90 feet, lot three, section B, 128 Confederate Ave., $93,000.
- Jimmy W. Pruitt Jr. to Michael Clayton Lee and Helen Grace G. Hidalgo, 78.39 feet, 253 Turpin St., $92,000.
Recorded Aug. 17
- Matthew Joseph Mease to Wanda Tate, partial lot 20, 207 Baugh St., no money transferred.
- Deepraj Khan and Kasey Khan to Deloris Miley and Cherub Mitchell Miley, 50 feet, 168 North Ave., $25,000.
- Michael S. Bolynn to Nicholas Smeragulio, 50 feet, 2145 Spencer St., $144,001.
- Allen R. Dickenson to EPI Rentals, 50 feet, lot 28, 189 Sunset Drive, $70,000.
- Gano to Equity Builders and Investment Partners, lots seven and eight, Stephens Street and corner, $10,000.