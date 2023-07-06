City of Danville
Recorded June 15
- Judith M. Thomas to SGC Recovery, partial lot six, 865 Stokes St., #12,000.
- Joseph W. Beamon Jr. and Gary W. Beamon to DM Woodstock Enterprise, 1244 Westover Drive, $70,000.
- Susan Barrella and Anthony Barrella to SAB Solutions, 50 feet, partial lot six, section E, 320 College Ave., no money transferred.
- Ellen T. Joyce to Amy Q. Eanes, partial lot 26, section L, 124 Winthrop Court, $150,000.
- Corrie L. Carter and Jessica Martin-Carter to Lumbu Managements, 50 feet, lot 45, 213 Mabin St., $10,000.
- Thompson & Wyatt Inc. to Industrial Development Authority of Danville, Virginia, 5.721 acre, lot 33, Gaither Road, $28,600.
- Catherine C. Bendall to Industrial Development Authority of Danville, Virginia, 11.096 acres, College Park Drive, $50,000.
- Oak Ridge Investment Corp. to Industrial Development Authority of Danville, Virginia, tract two, Danville Expressway, $150,000.
Recorded June 16
- Evesting to EC Holdings, 130 & 132 South Ridge St., no money transferred.
- George F. Dickens to Industrial Development Authority of Danville, Virginia, 12.16 acres, Gaither Road, $40,000.
- Henry Ryland Walker Jr. to Industrial Development Authority of Danville, Virginia, Gaither Road, $225,000.
- Brenda Evans Moore to Joseph F. Campbell, lot B, 141 Garden Grove St., $70,000.
Recorded June 20
- Lee Ann Carter Dillion, Lynn Carter Barton, Mary Katherine Carter Turpin and Kimberly Jean Carter Nickens, miscellaneous property to Luna Lake Ventures, $137,500.
- Dorothy Y. Bennett to NMPH Properties, 109 Baugh St., $85,000.
- Teresa Snipes-Scott to Richard Campbell and Alice Campbell, lot eight, 225 Kings Court, $70,000.
- C-Peralta Home Improvements to Highland and Riverside Drive, $165,000.
- EPI Rentals to Claire M. Smith and Jimstone, 313 Rhodenizer St., $53,000.
- Brenda B. Bray, Ricky L. Bray and Jeanette Barker Blanks to Ricky L. Bray and Brenda B. Bray, 60 feet, lot two, section F, 504 Parkland Drive, $60,000.
- Luther Wade Blair and Katherine Phelps Blair to Jerry’s Rental, 189 Locust Lane, $40,000.
Recorded June 21
- Florence Marie Jackson to SGC Recovery, 50 feet lot 130, 1613 Washington St., $35,500.
- Keeter Investments to Dana N. Dern, 50 feet, lots 24-25, block five, 225 Clarkson Drive, $217,500.
- JEH3 to Caleb A. Pugh, 59.82 feet, lot D, 421 Westview Drive, $138,000.
- Russell S. Hodge Jr. and Rachel M. Hodge to Russell S. Hodge Jr., Rachel M. Hodge and Russell Derek Hodge, lots seven-eight, 101 Cardwell St., no money transferred.
- Russell S. Hodge Jr. and Rachel M. Hodge to Russell S. Hodge Jr., Rachel M. Hodge and Michael Lynn Hodge, 30 feet, lot 186, 516 Van Buren St., no money transferred.
- Mark Eggleston-Clark and Valenica R. Eggleston Clark to Randy Lee Weatherford and Deanne I. Weatherford, lot one, section G, 41 Old Farm Road, $1,399,000.
- Yesica Yojana Benitez to Hector Perez Boyzo, 28 feet, lot 18, 444 Bradley Road, $27,000.
- Patrick E. Scanlon to R&S of Virginia, 60 feet, lot 34, 729 Hughes St., $78,000.
- Patrick E. Scanlon to R&S of Virginia, 118 North Ave., $82,000.
- Riverview Plaza to Maylou Angeles and Mark Angeles, 50.3 feet, lot five, section H, 208 Westhampton Ave., $206,000.
- Done Dean Home Buyers to Signature Investments Group, 70 feet, lot three, section K, 49 Augusta Ave., $167,000.
Recorded June 22
- J-Ray Investments to Anne M. Paquett, 65 feet, lot A, 115 Davis Drive, $208,000.
- Douglas H. Osborne to Miguel Mirando Soto, lot one, 810 Monroe St., $17,000.
- Charle Elaine Williams and James Vincent Williams, devisees under the last will and testament of Betty Jean Williams to Carethers Enterprises, lot seven, 146 Mary Miles Drive, $52,000.
- Clifford Todd Hartley to Jacob Ray Marshall and David Wayne Marshall, 60 feet, lot 194 Mimosa St., $121,600.
- Tonya Johnson Wingate to Jeremiah Clark and Angela Seay Clark, West Main Street, $70,000.
- Angela Dawn Reece Harris and Heather Reece Romero, formerly Heather Starr Reece, to Alan Hernandez, 0.727 acre, lot B, $195,597.