City of Danville
Recorded June 1
- David Simmons to Arber and Abigail P. Wingo, lot 39, 1475 Claiborne St., $136,000.
- Rodger Poteat and Betty M. Poteat to Milagro M. Torres De Flores, 50 feet, lot 98, 435 First St., $11,000.
- Venture Investment Partners to Jeffrey L. Moore and Deja L. Moore, 160 Elon Place, no money transferred.
- Clark T. Winstead to James S. Parrish and Nancy G. Parrish, 0.699 acre, lot three A, 411 Maple Lane, $395,000.
- Sherry Denise Terry to Armando Mata and Mayte Pastrana, 41 feet, lot four, 827 Clay St., $13,000.
- American National Bank and Trust Co., Danville, Virginia, successor trustee under family trust under article IV of the John W. Daniel Revocable Trust dated July 12, 1990 to Stephen Heatherly and Lori Heatherly, lots five-six, section B, Bansbury Court, $36,000.
- Shirley F. Spalding, Ronald Freeze, Marie F. Paqurette and Roger W. Freeze to Hightower Street Properties, lot 20, Keister Street, $1,000.
- Equity Builders and Investment Partners to Vimal K. Sadhi, lots five A, 728 Colquhoun St., $52,000.
- Ignacio Lopez Trejo to Clara Ines Romero Ostos Mathieson, lots 52-53, Orchard Drive, $8,000.
- James G. Marley III to Andrei Mora Villafuerte and Zum Wu, 906 Green St., $135,000.
- Steve L. Zimmerman and Angela H. Zimmerman to Kaitlyn Rebecca Dail, 50 feet, lot 12, 152 Sutherlin Ave., $255,000.
Recorded June 2
- Lawrence Liston Baylor III, trustee of the Lawrence Liston Baylor III trust to Golden Dove Investments, 75 feet, lot 14, section C, 592 Arlington Road, $110,000.
- DTC Properties to DVA Holdings, lot FF2, 712 River Park Drive, $550,000.
- DVA Holdings to JCJ Holdings, lot 10, 316 and 318 Hughes St., $10.
- DVA Holdings to JCJ Holdings, lot six, 308 and 310 Hughes St., no money transferred.
- DVA Holdings to JCJ Holdings, lot two, 300 and 302 Hughes St., no money transferred.
- DVA Holdings to JCJ Holdings, lot 12, 320 and 322 Hughes St., no money transferred.
- DVA Holdings to JCJ Holdings, 312 and 314 Hughes St., no money transferred.
- DVA Holdings to JCJ Holdings, 304 and 306 Hughes St., no money transferred.
- Kimberlee Dawn Royer to Feliciano Maidanado, 106 feet, lots 8A and 9A, Juless Street, $2,000.
- Daniel Goad to K&S Fowlkes, 70 feet, lot 11, section F, 49 Glen Oak Drive, $35,300.
- Charmin L. Dewberry to 244 Kenmore Drive, 75 feet, lot eight, section K, 244 Kenmore Drive, $165,000.
- Bobby Wayne Talbard Jr. and Sarah Ellen Hunt Talbard to MJM Capital, 70 feet, 761 Sixth St., $79,000.
Recorded June 5
- Ruth E. Yarbrough to Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, Valley Street, no money transferred.
- Daniel L. Taylor Sr. and Linda F. Taylor to Fortuitous Investments, 60 feet, lot three, section E, 21 Ashlawn Drive, $91,000.
- Audrey M. Black to Wesam Batineh, 50 feet, lots 133-134, 109 Howeland Circle, $100,000.
- Wilson L. Farley to Mary Kennon Kim Frith, 75 feet, lot 14, section E, 269 Oakwood Circle, $229,500.
Recorded June 6
- James B. Frith Jr. and Associates to Yuvika Enterprises, 3.332 acres, lot three, Rudder Road, $305,000.
- DM Woodstock Enterprises to Julia Luck, 85 feet, lot 15, section K, 120 Banister Court, $272,000.
- JR Holdings Group to Agree Stores, 205 Piney Forest Road, $1,596,181.
Recorded June 7
- Owen Ray Doss to Christyn Hale and Zachary Hale, lot 13, section H, 118 Pendleton Road and corner, $309,000.
- JAL Properties to KFG Properties, 1.132 acre, 2020 W. Main St., $177,500.
- Brian Salmon and Katie Salmon to SEA Investments, 80 feet, lot 18, section K, 162 Knollwood Terrace, $55,000.
- COCO Holdings to DVA Holdings, lot four C, 404 Airport Drive, $1,450,000.
- Hayden Rader to Jose J. Duarte Nathalia Galvis-Duarte and Mateo Duarte Galvis, 54.2 feet, lot five, 540 W. Main St., $210,000.