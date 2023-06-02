City of Danville
Recorded May 15
- Nichole E. Lewis to Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, 858 Pine St., $60,000.
Recorded May 16
- Joshua Adams and Tahmaya to Tony R. White and Belinda A. White, lot 31, block R, 651 North Ridge St., $95,000.
- Hui Tan Lam and Hui Zin Chen to Mei Zing Chen, 42 feet, 123 and 123A Watson St., $12,000.
- Neia Smith to Neia Smith, 50.20 feet, 124 E. Thomas St., no money transferred.
- Versatile Investments to Versatile Investments, North Main Street, no money transferred.
- EPI Rentals to Luis Alberto Guadiah Cortes and Leticia Vargas De Guadian, 811 Oak St., $16,000.
- Steven B. Lee to Billy D. Watlington and Sandra Leigh Watlington, 96.50 feet, 149 Lynch St., no money transferred.
- 2 Hearts Found Home Co. Corp. to Tran Vo and Manh Nguyen, 50 feet, lot six, section C, 103 Bishop Ave., $110,000.
Recorded May 17
- Richard Keen Kendrick to Elmer D. Lorenzo and Flor Jazmin Reyes Mojica, 0.40 acre, lot B, 203 Ash St., $12,000.
- State Employees Credit Union to Old Belt Development, 126 Westhampton Ave., $73,500.
Recorded May 18
- Ronald Scott Burgess to BCH Investments, 200 Clement Ave., $48,000.
- Willie B. Wimbush to Darlene Myers and Cleveland Myers, lot eight, 128 Chilton Court, $140,000.
- Jerome A. Logan and Joyce Ann Logan to Antoinette Parker, 74.96 feet, lot B-one, 1887 Old Halifax Road, $35,000.
- Stuart Wayne Vaughan Sr. to EPI Rentals and Journey Properties, 65 feet, 318 Farrar St., $25,000.
- Family First Trust, Lori Eubanks, trustee and Karl Wolpert to Barry L. Hudgins and Carol H. Hudgins, lot one, section F, 101 Janice Court, $35,000.
- Rochell Brandon to Done Deal Home Buyers, lot 119A, 1323 Aspen St., $9,000.