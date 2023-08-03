City of Danville
Recorded July 13
- Everett N. Carter and Lillian V. Carter to William Lamont Terry, 40 feet, Washington Street, $600.
- City of Danville to Industrial Development Authority of Danville, 10.27 acres, 439 Cedarbrook Drive, no money transferred.
- Duane Hundley to Lois W. Triplett, lots 34-36, 856 Franklin Tpke., $125,000.
- Doris Marie Miller to Keith G. Walker, 50 feet, lots 24-25, 704 Third St., no money transferred.
- Rhonda Sue Burnette to Joseph M. Gwynn, lot 46, 216 Manor Place and Manchester Avenue, $236,000.
- Deborah Kaye Hardy Marshall to Tracy Lavon Booze, lot four, 403 Skyline Ave., $120,000.
- U.S. Bank Trust National Association to F&D Properties, 50 feet, lot 14, 244 Grant St., $44,000.
Recorded July 14
- Paul C. Wells and Nina W. Bailey to Jenae Malone, 90 feet, lot two, 458 Granville Drive, $120,000.
- MOAB Properties to ZZ 2 Holdings, partial lot, 1003 Washington ST., $29,000.
Recorded July 17
- Industrial Development Authority of Danville to School Board of the City of Danville, Virginia, 1540 Halifax Road, no money transferred.
- Tracy Lynn Rockwell to Khaki Properties, 64.52 feet, lot seven, 106 Grove Park Circle, $35,000.
- Peggy Meetze Haynes, acting by and through Samuel James Haynes, her duly authorized attorney-in-fact, to KFG Properties, 50 feet Nelson Avenue, $20,000.
- Nash Real Estate to DVA Holdings, 214 Girard St., $82,000.
- Bruce L. Hudson to DVA Holdings, 108.30 feet, lot 35 A, 335 and 337 Wimbish Drive, $150,000.
- Kellie Jurney Cooley, (aka) Johanna Kellie Cooley, Joseph F. Jurney II and Jessica Jurney Bennett, (aka) Jessica Stacie Bennett to Paul Renfrew Major and Nagwa A. Ardallah, lot 10, section B, 116 Wildhurst Lane, $215,000.
Recorded July 18
- Elizabeth S. Eller, acting by and through Jane S. Willis, her duly authorized attorney-in-fact, to Jane Holden McMillan, 60 feet, lots 52-53, 132 Kenilworth Ave., $201,000.
Recorded July 20
- Sandra Munn Gosney to David C. Gosney Jack T. Gosney, lot four, section B, 332 Major Court, no money transferred.
- Gena T. Tarpley to James B. Kirby, lots one-two, block eight, Madison Street and 803 Adams St., no money transferred.
- Anna Sheffield, Scott Campbell, M. Lee Stilwell Jr. and Susan Stilwell to Harley Harrison Welch III and Deborah Joan Welch, 75.53 feet, lot five, 400 Cabell St., $250,000.
- Michael P. Lovern II and Sarah Michelle Lovern to Everardo Hernandez, 150 feet, lots 25-30, block three, 121 Hurt St., $115,000.
- Eric Smith and Christy Smith to Eric Smith, 75 feet, lot six, block four, 714 Chatham Ave., no money transferred.
- Edward Lee Jordan and Barbara Ann Samuels Jordan to Lisa J. Hardy and Teresa J. Burnette, lot 13 A, 245 Bromley Drive, no money transferred.
- Ann Reid Boney to Lovell Edward Dawson, 55 feet, 137 White St., no money transferred.
- Rachelle Maddy to Maddy Holdings, 70 feet, lot 10, section N, Schoolfield Drive, no money transferred.
- Rachelle Maddy to Maddy Holdings, partial lot 10, Johnson Street, no money transferred.