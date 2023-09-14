City of Danville
Recorded Aug.25
- Cheryl V. Roher-Story and Leslie F. Roher Reese to Nora L. Ghant, lot B, 505 Ferry Road and Cedarbrook Drive, $295,000.
- William Edward Morgan and Vickie Mitchell Spain to Tammy Mitchell Owen and Norman Kent Owen, interest in 75.05 feet, lot one, section A, 116 Eden Place, $30,000.
- Mary Lou Bynum to Troy Michael Hancock Sr. and Amanda Gregory Hancock, 264.21 feet, 449 Gilbert Drive, $85,000.
- OB Partners to AWC Investments, Unit E, Piedmont Regional Medical Center II, 159 Executive Drive E, $350,000.
- M.D. Burnett to William David Cole, Edgewood Street and Belmeade Street, $2,400.
- Colleen C. Richardson and James K. Richardson to Matthew H. Kern, 100 feet, lot seven, section A, 127 Westwood Drive, $499,000.
- Marcella L. Kaigler to Cristina Rodriguez-Quintero and Reynaldo Galan Hidalgo, 48 feet, 183 Marshall Terrace, $90,000.
- Debra F. Stewart to Acacia Enterprises, 65 feet, lot seven, section E, 532 Parkland Drive, $65,000.
People are also reading…
Recorded Aug. 28
- Geraldine K. Adams to Specializing in Solutions Inc., 1207 Halifax Road, $50,000.
- Gary C. Cento and Margaret Fifield to Margaret A. Fifield, 75 feet, lot four, section A, 309 Major Court, no money transferred.
- David R. Rice to Beale Realty, 50 feet, lot 13, 12 Still St., $95,000.
- Michael E. Purnell to Kareen Guillaume and Phil A. Brathwaite, 85 feet, lot 17, section, 309 Annhurst Drive, $261,000.
Recorded Aug. 29
- Everertt Dickerson and Lettie C. Dickerson to William David Cole, lots 211-212, section B, Edgewood Street, $1,500.
- Jermaine Motley to Shirley T. Martin, 80 feet, lot two, section A, 123 Kennon Drive, no money transferred.
- Henry A. Leggett Jr. and Amanda L. Leggett to Elisabeth Ann Coder, lots 24-27, 119 Oakhaven Drive, $155,000.
- Nora E. Coaxum to Gregory Inge, 42.68 feet, lots 91-92, 214 Clement Ave. and Leemont Court, $92,000.
- Shirley Ann Stevenson Faith to April S. Campbell, 80 feet, lot five, section B, 143 Tamworth, no money transferred.
- Tracy W. Lewis to Tracy W. Lewis, 74.72 feet, lot 40, section A, 244 Grove Park Circle, no money transferred.
- Nita L. Hairston to EPE Rentals, 45 feet, lot 12, 261 Gary St., $28,000.
Recorded Aug. 30
- Dat Tran and My Line Le to Huyen Le, 60 feet, lot 19, section C, 771 Melrose Ave., no money transferred.
- Brandon D. Jernigan to Samantha L. Jernigan, lot three, 404 Cedarbrook Drive, no money transferred.
- Hargraves Outreach Inc. to Capitol Business Solution, 50 feet, lot 14, block three, 629 Cabell St., $35,000.
- DVA Holdings to Capitol Business Solutions, lot 21, 610 Henry St., $42,000.
Recorded Aug. 31
- Clifford Todd Hartley and Susan Jo Hartley to Tiffany Calloway and Jackeitta Shantel Coleman, 137.33 feet, lot eight, section M, Dyerwood Place, $400,000.
- David A. Long Jr. to David T. Brittner, lot 23, section, 239 Skylark Drive, $170,000.
- Charles K. Watts and Debra H. Watts to Las Lomas Properties, 74.74 feet, lot 32,-39, 1180 Pumpkin Creek Lane, $135,000.
- Joyce L. Tipton to BCH Investments, 50 feet, lots 34-35, 505 Cedarbrook Drive, $48,000.
- Kevin W. Jenkins to VA Sovereign Enterprises, 60 feet, lot 19, 220 Ross St., $3,062.44.
- Wanda Collie Gill to Charles Edward Gill Jr. and Juanita Brooks Lester, 70 feet, lot 15, section N, 61 Schoolfield Drive, $21,000.
- Barry K. Carr, Henry Jackson Carr III and Karen Ferguson to Charles William Cells Jr. and Melinda Green Cells, 885 Oak Tree Lane, $40,000.
Recorded Sept. 1
- Jesse R. Worsham and Belinda G. Worsham to Manual Mejia D. Triguerus and Daysi Marsela Cantor Manzanarez, 65 feet, 202 Nelson Ave., $49,000.
- Kay M. Fenderson and Ray Patrick Fenderson to Alchemy Management, 50 feet, lot 152, 1426 Aspen St., $18,500.
- Jhon Peralta to Michael Stanley, 50 feet, 302 Kemper Road, $116,000.
- DSV SPVI to Shelia Renay Williams, 1041 and 1043 North Main St,. $29,630.
- Genna S. Dickinson to GSD Properties, partial lot six and lot seven, 129 Courtney St., no money transferred.
- Deborah P. Moore to Randall N. Morris, 50 feet, lot 62, section four, 139 Kenilworth Ave., $291,000.