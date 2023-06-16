City of Danville
Recorded May 25
- Mandy Woodall Crowder and Robert David Crowder to R&M Land Development, 75 feet, lot 12, section C, 578 Arlington Road, no money transferred.
- Nicholas J. Piccolo to Benjamin Mendivil, 70 feet, lot 21, section Q, 113 Stokesland Ave., $28,000.
- Equity Builders and Investment Partners to MJM Capital, 50 feet, 119 Davenport St., $55,000.
- Buford C. Arnn III to MJM Capital, partial lot two, 2261 North Main St., $49,900.
- Elkins Rentals to MJM Capital, 60 feet, lot 20, section K, 889 Glendale Ave., $89,900.
- Leanna Bradford to Donald Frady Jr., 75 feet, lots 31-33, 164 Starling Ave., $134,900.
- Robert Mark Pergerson and Alina Bakhtamian to Edward Leuchtner, 310 Gray St., $45,000.
Recorded May 26
- Robert D. Williams and Solow Latisha Williams to MLCOMBM, 64.89 feet, lot 72, 353 Norwood Drive, $75,000.
- Joseph P. Stringer and Kathleen M. Stringer to J’Quan Cordell Davis, lot six, 1005 Lanier Ave., $162,000.
- Sharon Nicholas Tahirkhell to Christina Lynn Matthews and Donny Cole Matthews, 0.51 acre, lot eight A, 145 Hunter St., $95,000.
- Eric William Jones to Donald Paul Wood, 69.16 feet, 127 Concord St., $114,500.
Recorded May 30
- Joan C. Motley to Neal Property Holdings, lot A, 930 ½ Grove St., $187,000.
Recorded May 31
- Donnie Stevens, trustee of Fairview United Methodist Church to Fairview United Methodist Church, 4.00 acre, 1013 Westover Drive and Fairview Drive, no money transferred.
- Central Health Incorporated to Danville 414 MP RK6, tract 1A, 414 Park Ave. and Piedmont Drive, $10,850,000.
- Christyn N. Beskin Hale and Zachary A. Hale to Rachel Coleman, lot 66, 397 Norwood Drive, $153,000.
- Brian Compton to Kimberly D. Jeffers, 50 feet, 214 Withers Road and corner, $100,711.