Danville is offering incentives officials hope will encourage home building in the city to meet demand and alleviate a housing shortage.

The Danville Industrial Development Authority voted 4-0 during its meeting Tuesday morning to approve three grant programs to spur residential development.

The vote means the IDA will be the conduit for those grant programs.

One incentive, the conditional real estate tax grant program, provides grants to builders of single-family and multi-family developments in the form of real estate tax relief.

The other two grants will provide reimbursement for developers for city fees they pay for projects, and for costs for preliminary engineering reports and financial reports.

“We have a gap in our housing market that needs to be filled by product,” Danville City Manager Ken Larking told the Danville Register & Bee on Tuesday afternoon. “These incentive programs might be necessary for what may encourage developers to build single-family and multi-family developments in our community.”

Danville needs more than 1,000 additional homes to meet demand generated by nearly 4,000 jobs expected to come to the Dan River Region through next year, according to a housing demand study completed last year by the Danter Company.

The city’s housing supply is low due to lack of new-home construction over the last several years, the study found.

Danter Company Founder and President Ken Danter gave a presentation on housing demand in Danville during the Southern Virginia Regional Housing Summit at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research last August.

About 3,900 new jobs are expected to come to the Danville market through 2023, including 1,300 anticipated for the Caesars Virginia casino, Danter pointed out. However, the permanent Caesars Virginia casino project is not expected to open until late 2024.

Another 2,600 jobs will come from more than a half-dozen other economic development projects, he said.

That will drive up housing demand, with 1,059 new housing units needed to meet that — including 921 apartments and 138 single-family homes, Danter said.

In addition, 1,366 units are needed — 760 apartments and 606 single-family homes — to satisfy pent-up demand, he added.

Those figures add up to 2,425 homes that must be built to meet housing needs due to both job-driven and pent-up demand.

As for the IDA’s decision Tuesday, Board Chair Neal Morris and members John Laramore, Philip Hall and Robbie Woodall voted in favor of the grant programs.

Members Kristen Barker, David Cumbo and Russell Reynolds were absent.

“It helps provide developers with a pathway to help streamline the process and help encourage them to come to our community to help fulfill housing need,” Danville Economic Development and Tourism Director Corrie T. Bobe said during an interview after the meeting. “

With $1.4 billion in investments announced and almost 4,000 new jobs that will be coming over the next few years, “we understand that in order to continue to grow as a region, to grow as a community, we need to ensure that we’re providing ample housing options for every price point,” Bobe added.

Under the conditional real estate tax grant program, qualifying developers of single-family projects with an investment of at least $5 million and at least 50 units would receive up to a 15-year incentive including a grant of 100% of the increase in value of taxes paid on the property based on the first assessment year.

To qualify for any of the three grants, the projects must meet the criteria shown in the Danter report.

They would receive grants covering 50% of the increase in taxes in subsequent years through the 15th year.

For example, a development assessed at $5 million taxed at the current real estate tax rate of 84 cents per $100 of assessed value would see a $42,000 tax bill. That bill would be covered by the grant for the first year, with the grant providing $21,000 in tax relief on that bill for the remainder of the 15 years — if the property were assessed at the same value during those remaining years, with the same real-estate tax rate.

Those developing multi-family projects would receive up to a 10-year-incentive including 100% of the increase in value of taxes paid on the property in the first year, and then 50% for years two through 10. The grant would be available for those projects with a minimum of 60 units and a minimum investment of $6 million.

To qualify for the city fee reimbursement, single-family and multi-family developments must meet the same investment and development requirements as those for the real-estate tax relief. In addition, the development must be complete in five years.

“The incentives that were approved today, and the IDA being the conduit to help implement the incentives, really will make projects within the city of Danville much more appealing to local, regional and national developers,” Bobe said.