Tracy Rockwell has spent the last three months without a permanent home.

Rising rents in Danville priced her and two of her friends out of the market for a place to live.

Though she finally found an apartment she could afford this past week, she has noticed a spike in rents in the city.

She found one-bedroom apartments for $650 to $750 and two- and three-bedroom units for $850 and more than $1,000, respectively, she said.

She had lived in her parents’ home, but her father died in 2021 and her mother was in a nursing home by that point, she said.

The house had water leaks, mold, electrical problems and other issues. She couldn’t live there anymore and ended up having to let it go at a third of what her parents paid for it.

“That money will go to my mother,” she said.

Rockwell, 52, retired on disability 14 years ago after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

She has been staying at the House of Hope homeless shelter since the beginning of June.

The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Danville is 40% lower than it was a year ago, but has risen by 11% in June over the previous month — to $723 a month, according to Zumper.com, an online rental platform.

A graph of rental prices for one-bedroom apartments in Danville show fluctuating rates since the spring of 2022. Rents peaked and then plummeted in September before climbing to a peak again in February and then dropping again.

The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment has remained flat at $825 per month, but the rate for a three-bedroom unit increased by 25% to $1,250 from May to June, according to Zumper.

Danville City Councilman James Buckner, a real estate agent with Wilkins & Co., pointed out the tight housing market in the city.

“When there is a rental property, it doesn’t stay on the market long at all,” Buckner said.

The need for housing is a national problem, he added.

“It’s going to get worse before it gets better,” Buckner said.

Helping development

Hopefully, a package of incentives and assistance recently approved by the Danville City Council will help spur development, help out renters and homeowners and alleviate the problem, he said.

The council’s June 20 actions included an ordinance creating a down payment assistance program for up to $5,000 for qualified applicants to move into a new home.

Others included a rental deposit assistance program for up to $500 to help applicants move into a new apartment or rental unit, and a first-time homebuyers fix-up fund.

The fix-up fund would authorize up to $5,000 for construction costs to pay a contractor to complete needed repairs so the property can pass inspection to meet federal subsidized loan criteria.

Last month, the Danville Industrial Development Authority also approved real estate tax relief for developers for projects that meet certain criteria.

Joie Ford, property manager with River Front Real estate in Danville, said her company raised rents at its properties within the last 12 months. It was the first increase in at least five years, following a market study paid for by the company.

However, the rent hikes were not uniform but varied individually among each apartment.

“Increases were based on each unit and based on the market study,” Ford said.

Riverfront Real Estate manages 500 units at 10 apartment complexes downtown, including apartments under River District Lofts. They include The Continental, The Knitting Mill, Pemberton Lofts, Iron Bridge and others.

At House of Hope, 79-year-old Elnora Tyler said a small trailer she considered was $800 a month. Her source of income is $1,649 in Social Security per month, but she has other bills including a car payment, she said.

“I’m really in need of a place very much,” Tyler said.

Tyler, who is disabled and has health issues including an enlarged heart, diabetes, depression, anxiety and other conditions, has been at the shelter for about two weeks.

She lived in an apartment in South Boston, but left after a bedbug infestation and other problems at the home in April.

“I’ve been sleeping in my car, eating in my car,” she said of her time before coming to House of Hope. “I’m just overwhelmed with burdens.”

She blames the high rents in the city on the Caesars Virginia casino that will open up in late 2024. A temporary casino, Danville Casino, is operating in its place until the full resort in Schoolfield is complete.

“I feel like they jumped up on the rent since the casino came,” Tyler said. “It looks like somebody would try to take me in, with my health issues.”

More than rent

When it comes to looking for a place to live, rent is not the only challenge those in Rockwell’s or Tyler’s situation face. A security deposit on top of the first month’s rent is also needed, House of Hope executive director Jude Swanson pointed out.

“That’s a significant obstacle they have to overcome,” Swanson said.

Due to rising demand, House of Hope recently expanded its services and number of beds this past winter.

Called “Norma’s Place,” the top floor of the shelter has 16 beds and is dedicated for women, single mothers and their children.

The bottom floor, with 18 beds, is named “Phil and Fran’s Place,” after Phil and Fran Daly and their charitable trust that has kept the shelter operating. That floor is for men and families.

The shelter serves an average of 16 to 25 people at a given time and is located at Patton and South Ridge streets downtown.

Residents at the shelter can stay for up to 30 days, but after that time is up, the shelter assesses the individual can remain longer at House of Hope.

“We can sometimes offer extensions beyond that,” Swanson said.

House of Hope gets its money from grants, and donations from individuals and churches.

Judy Coleman, 59, has been at House of Hope since June 2. She ended up homeless after living in run-down shack on Paxton Street. Conditions, including a leaking roof, at the dwelling were not ideal.

“When it rained, the rain came down on me,” Coleman said.

She complained to landlord.

“He never fixed it, so I left,” she said.

A stint at a boarding house was cut short because because of loud music and drug activity, she said.

She stayed in a hotel for three nights before coming to House of Hope.

Coleman draws $914 a month in Supplemental Security Income.

Experts recommend spending no more than 30% of gross monthly income on housing.

“In Danville now, people are paying half or more just to have a place to live,” Rockwell said.

Social Security checks, many of which can be less than $1,000 a month, are not enough for many people to afford rent.

“A thousand dollars just doesn’t go anywhere anymore, as far as housing is concerned,” Swanson said.

As for Rockwell, who receives $1,336 in disability income per month, will pay about half her income in rent at her new place. But she feels fortunate.

“I’m a lucky one, very lucky,” Rockwell said. “Blessed.”