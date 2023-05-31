Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A downtown Danville hotel — formerly home to the city’s two newspapers — recently captured an elite honor from Tripadvisor.

The Bee Hotel was named as a 2022 Travelers’ Choice award winner for being one of the top 10% of hotels worldwide.

The award comes from “excellent reviews” from travelers around the world over the last year.

The Bee has 47 rooms, including 25 standard rooms with king- or queen-size beds and 22 apartment-style rooms for guests staying longer. The theme a nod to the building being the former site the Danville Register and The Bee newspapers, which were formerly separate papers. The Danville Register published in the mornings and The Bee was the afternoon newspaper.

It was the home of the newspaper office until the 1980 move to Monument Street.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the Travelers’ Choice award winners from 2022,” Madison Eades, general manager at The Bee Hotel, said in a statement. “After opening in late 2020, our team has worked diligently to build relationships with our guests, provide customized experiences for all, and establish.”

Eades expressed thanks to guests who leave “stellar reviews” on Tripadvisor — an online travel guidance source — that ultimately landed the lastest accolades.

“We strive to provide excellent hospitality to every guest, and we are working to add additional amenities constantly, with our next focus being breakfast,” Eades explained. “This will include freshly brewed ‘Bee blend’ coffee from our local partner, Callands Coffee, in addition to complimentary continental breakfast each morning.”

With the repurposing of an historic building, each room is unique and some historic features are retained.

A metal spiral staircase that copy boys used to run up and down between editors and the printing press in the basement remains tucked away in an alcove. High ceilings in some rooms contrast with lower ceilings in others. Some windows offer an expansive view of the city, while others face a brick wall of the building next door.

The original terrazzo stairs remain in the building, although an elevator and a street-level entrance at 420 Patton St. offers disabilities access.

“The Travelers’ Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests,” Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer at Tripadvisor, wrote in a statement. “Ranking among the Travelers’ Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic.