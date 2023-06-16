Around this time last year, records were shattering as the national average for a gallon of gas topped a jaw-dropping $5 per gallon.

Closer to home, Danville drivers were playing $4.58 a gallon to fill up. Over in Pittsylvania County, it was slightly higher at $4.62.

Fast forward to today and costs are down by about 30%.

It was a year ago Wednesday that the state average topped out at $4.86 per gallon, shattering yet another record. Now, it’s $3.32 per gallon, a penny more than a week ago.

On Wednesday, the average was about $3.17 in Danville.

“This time last year gas prices were above or nearing $5 per gallon in parts of Virginia, causing motorists to adjust driving and spending habits,” Morgan Dean, a spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, wrote in a news release.

Dean believes lower gas prices — although still high by historical standards — will fuel a robust summer travel season. In June 2020 — the height of the pandemic — Virginians on average paid less than $2 a gallon. However, COVID-19 fears pumped the brakes on travel, one reason for the ultra-cheap pump prices.

Crude oil prices are down 40% in a year, according to AAA. With inflation still stubbornly high, fears of a recession have caused the price of crude oil — the main factor in setting the cost at the pump — to drop dramatically.

Last year, it was trading at about $120 per barrel. This week, it’s closer to $69.

With summer around the corner — the season officially starts Wednesday — more residents eying a road trip are taking a step back to look at the larger financial picture, according to GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan.

“While gas prices are far lower in most areas than they were last year, Americans seem to feel a bit worse about the economy this year on the heels of rising interest rates, the bank crisis, and inflation that has spiked, impacting their ability to take a road trip during the summer driving season,” he wrote in a statement.

GasBuddy believes cautious concerning the overall direction of the economy and drive the final decisions for a road trip.

Also, the uncertainty of prices is “making things challenging,” he said.

A tropical system that shuts down refineries could easily send gas prices upward again.

On a brighter note, the average price for diesel dropped to the lowest level since early 2020, De Haan said. When diesel costs soared, that meant it was more costly to ship goods across the nation. In turn, that helped factory into higher prices for consumers.