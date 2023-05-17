Danville’s Ballad Brewing has a new owner.

On Monday, Three Roads Brewing Company announced its expansion into Southside Virginia with the acquisition of the River District operation that launched in 2017.

Right now, Three Roads has two taprooms: its original in Farmville and a second location in Lynchburg.

“We are committed to being the leading brewery in Southside Virginia, and the addition of Ballad helps us achieve that goal,” Chris Sadler, a founder of Three Roads, said in a statement. “This is a beautiful part of the country with strong communities.”

Adding Ballad Brewing to its operations doubles the brewery’s production by nearly 2,000 barrels.

“Farmville and Lynchburg are known for being welcoming to everyone, from local families and tourists to beer aficionados and civic organizations looking for a casual meeting space,” Sadler said. “The Ballad Brewing brand is a big part of Danville and will continue to thrive as a part of the Three Roads Brewing family.”

“When we set out to open Ballad we wanted it to be a community center for the River District and Danville as a whole,” Ballad Brewing co-founder Ross Fickenscher said. “The taproom has done just that.”

Fickenscher said the acquisition will take “Ballad headlong into the next chapter.”

Three Roads Brewing said it will keep the Ballad brand, its catalog of beers and its River District taproom.

Both brands will be distributed in Virginia and North Carolina and will be available in the company’s taprooms across Southside Virginia, a news release stated.

“This town has a ton of history,” co-founder Garret Shfflett said. “Ballad not only paid tribute to that history, but helped to build on it.”

Shfflett credits the “hard work and creativity of the team” that provided a sense of pride surrounding Ballad.

Three Roads Brewing is based in Farmville. In 2017, it opened its first taproom in a historic warehouse along High Bridge Trail State Park.

Learn more at www.3roadsbrewing.com.