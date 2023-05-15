Caesars Virginia’s temporary facility, Danville Casino, opened to the public Monday morning following a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony held by casino and city and state officials.

Hundreds of eager patrons lined up along the front of the building from both sides waiting for the doors to open shortly before 10 a.m.

A line of customers snaked along West Main Street and stretched alongside Bishop Road before ending at the front entrance of the building.

Customers poured into Schoolfield from all over the region to play slots and take their chances at craps, roulette, blackjack and other games.

“I want to play some poker and put on my poker face,” said Axton resident Deante Keen, while waiting in line to enter the 40,000-square-foot facility.

Keen, who owns and operates Big Buddy’s Moving Co., came with George Haislip, who is also with the company.

“I’ve come to play the slots, to try my hand one time,” said Haislip, who lives in Martinsville.

During the ceremony, officials kept their remarks brief due to everyone’s anticipation, especially that of waiting patrons, and the fast-approaching 10 a.m. opening time.

“Welcome, you all, to Danville,” Mayor Alonzo Jones shouted to customers during his remarks.

The opening of the Danville Casino, which will be the temporary Caesars Virginia casino until the permanent facility is complete in late 2024, comes after being nearly five years in the making.

Curious visitors have been dropping by the Schoolfield area for months to see the casino being built and city officials have received calls about the gaming establishment.

“Danville is real excited,” Jones told the crowd. “Our phones have been blowing off the hook [with] people from all over the Carolinas, all over the state of Virginia.

Barron Fuller, regional president for Caesars Entertainment, said, “This has been a long journey.”

Fuller expressed gratitude to the community for the part it played in getting the casino to Danville.

“We want to thank everybody in the crowd today that helped us get where we are today,” he said.

He also reminded everyone of the $650 million permanent casino under construction while the temporary facility will be in operation.

“We got the land, we got a plan — the $650 million big bad boy being built behind us, opening in late 2024,” Fuller said.

Delegate Danny Marshall, R-Danville, pointed out that the casino referendum in November 2020 passed by a large margin.

“Sixty-nine percent of voters said ‘yes,’” Marshall said, also referring to the transformational nature of the Caesars Virginia project. “Monday, May 15, 2023 is going to be one of those dates that will be remembered as a turning point in history in Danville.”

There will be 1,350 jobs paying above the prevailing wage when the main Caesars Virginia opens, he added.

The project will increase revenue for the state of Virginia and the city of Danville, with 1.5 million people expected to visit Caesars per year, he said. They will stay in the city for a day and a half on average, Marshall said.

They will spend the night in Danville’s hotels, eat in the city’s restaurants and shop at local retailers, bringing in additional lodging, meals and sales tax revenue, he said.

Richard French, president of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, which is partnering with Caesars for the casino, said the organization hopes to help build Danville back.

“We just want to thank you all for taking the chance and giving us an opportunity to help you grow and have this casino here,” French said.

Danville resident Anita Carter came with her husband Thurman to take part in the excitement and take a chance.

“I took the day off from school, my last day off of the year, and came to the casino,” Anita said. “My husband said he took the day off, so I said, ‘I’m coming too.’”

She planned on playing slots, while Thurman had his sights on poker and blackjack.

Before the ribbon was cut, Caesars Virginia General Manager Chris Albrecht roused even further an already excited crowd.

“I’m so fired up to get these doors open,” he said.

Albrecht said he wanted to put together a team of employees at Caesars that the company, the city and the surrounding areas would be proud of. Like other speakers before him, Albrecht didn’t take up much time at the podium.

“Let’s get these doors open,” shouted Caesars Virginia General Manager Chris Albrecht just before gathering officials for the ribbon to be cut. “Alright, let’s go!”

Archdale, North Carolina, resident Julie Dixey was ready to roll with about $300 in her pocket.

“I’ve never been to a grand opening of a casino,” Dixey said.

She planned on playing the slot machines until her money ran out. However, even that may not stop her.

“I do have my ATM card, so that might not be so good,” Dixey said.

