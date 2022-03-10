By not stockpiling vaccines, Pittsylvania-Danville Health District sees little waste

With COVID-19 vaccinations at all-time lows across the nation, some areas are in warp-mode to get the shots of protections into arms before the doses expire.

Since the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District does not stockpile vaccines, waste isn’t much of a factor.

With daily COVID-19 cases plummeting following record highs in January, the number of Virginians stepping up to get vaccines has dipped to the lowest levels in the pandemic.

For example, the Virginia Department of Health reports only about 2,000 doses of COVID-19 shots are being administered daily. By comparison, in January’s peak of the omicron wave — a variant that caused the skyrocketing caseloads — about 30,000 shots were given daily.

Low vaccination rates plague rural areas. In Danville and Pittsylvania County, slightly more than half of residents are considered fully vaccinated. Only about 1-in-4 have received a booster dose of protection experts urged during the omicron surge.

“Vaccination remains the cornerstone to prevention and minimizing serious consequences of COVID,” Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district, told the Register & Bee last week. “If you are eligible, please complete your full vaccination series along with the booster.”

Over the past six months, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District only discarded about 36 doses of vaccines, according to Katherine Waller, a nurse supervisor with the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.

“We do not stockpile vaccine, nor is there any need to do so with the abundance of vaccine available,” Spillmann explained to the newspaper. “All our health departments in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District and Southside Health District continue to offer vaccinations weekly, and we still consider special clinics.”

As of March 4, the local district had about 1,030 doses of COVID-19 shots on hand. Among the Moderna version, 350 will expire at the end of March; 200 expire at the beginning of April; and 200 doses expire during May, Waller said.

Additionally, 170 doses of the pediatric Pfizer will expire at the end of March and 60 doses will expire in April, she said. There also are about 50 doses of the Johnson and Johnson version that will expire in late April.

The Associated Press recently reported the national rate of wasted doses is about 9.5% of the more than 687 million doses that have been delivered as of late February, citing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. That equates to about 65 million doses.

Daily infection rates continue to drop in Danville and Pittsylvania County. The two localities are now only averaging about 50 new infections per day, and that number includes an artificial bump last week with lagging data added from January. That represents about a 78% decrease from the height of the omicron wave about two months ago.

Based on new guidance from the CDC, masks aren’t needed for most people in Danville and Pittsylvania County. However, with both areas in the medium level, the federal agency recommends those at risk for severe illnesses talk to their health care providers to see if they should continue the mask wearing.

In the previous benchmark — community transmission — both localities remain highly elevated. On Wednesday, Danville’s positivity rate was 11%, well above the 5% threshold to indicate the virus is under control in an area. In Pittsylvania County, about 1-in-5 people who undergo a COVID-19 test yield a positive result.

