Caesars to receive public input on casino design at meeting Monday in Danville

Residents will be able to give their opinions on what should go into the design of the Caesars Virginia casino project Monday.
Caesars Virginia will hold a public input meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the former Dan River Inc. Welfare Building at 917 W. Main St.
"We anticipate discussing design concepts, materials preferences, color palettes, and similar topics," said Robert Livingston, senior vice president of development for Caesars Entertainment.
However, full renderings will not be shared at the meeting, he said.
Caesars is holding the meeting as part of its agreement with the city of Danville.
"Caesars committed to receive public input on the design of the project," Livingston said. "On top of that, engaging with the communities where we operate is a key part of who we are as a company."
The resurgence of COVID-19 across the nation has not hindered the company's project in Danville, he said.
"At this point, the schedule has not been affected," Livingston said.
Construction on the project is expected to begin the end of this year or early next year.
The Caesars Virginia casino at the former Dan River Inc. site in Schoolfield is expected to be complete in the second or third quarter of 2023 and open in the third or fourth quarter of that year.
The 85-acre Dan River Inc. property contains about 700,000 square feet of structure, including the 617,000-square-foot former finishing plant that can be seen from West Main Street. The building will be demolished for the casino project.
Caesars Entertainment’s architect for the $400 million casino project is Las Vegas-based Marnell Companies. The firm has been behind casino/hotel and other projects including the famous Bellagio Las Vegas, the Caesars Palace convention expansion, Park MGM, Wynn Las Vegas Hotel, Haus of Gaga-Park MGM and numerous others, according to the company’s website.
The casino resort is expected to include multiple restaurants and bars, a hotel with 300 four-star guest rooms, a 35,000-square-foot conference center, a 2,500-seat live-entertainment venue, a pool and a spa. It would also have 2,000 slot machines, 75 table games, 16 poker tables and a sportsbook to wager on various sports competitions.
It would bring 1,300 full-time jobs once operational, in addition to 900 jobs during construction. The casino positions are expected to pay an average between $35,000 and $47,000 annually.