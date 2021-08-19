Caesars to receive public input on casino design at meeting Monday in Danville

Residents will be able to give their opinions on what should go into the design of the Caesars Virginia casino project Monday.

Caesars Virginia will hold a public input meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the former Dan River Inc. Welfare Building at 917 W. Main St.

"We anticipate discussing design concepts, materials preferences, color palettes, and similar topics," said Robert Livingston, senior vice president of development for Caesars Entertainment.

However, full renderings will not be shared at the meeting, he said.

Caesars is holding the meeting as part of its agreement with the city of Danville.

"Caesars committed to receive public input on the design of the project," Livingston said. "On top of that, engaging with the communities where we operate is a key part of who we are as a company."

The resurgence of COVID-19 across the nation has not hindered the company's project in Danville, he said.

"At this point, the schedule has not been affected," Livingston said.

Construction on the project is expected to begin the end of this year or early next year.