Campers Care Ministry in Gretna helping flood-ravaged communities

Campers Care Ministry, a Gretna-based organization, announced this week a partnership with law enforcement groups across Southside Virginia, the Pittsylvania County Pet Center and Virginia Sheriff's Association to collect mold mitigation supplies such as Clorox, paper towels, toiletries, canned foods, bottled water, pet foods and treats — along with monetary donations — to help with fuel cost associated with the delivery of the products to the flood-ravaged region of Southwest Virginia.

Campers Care was founded on "service above self." The group's mission is to supply camping trailers to those who have faced physical, emotional and spiritual storms of life.

The organization announced last week it had two available campers ready to deploy to the flood-ravaged area. One of the units just returned from Ellabel, Georgia, where it served a family of four who lost their home as a result of a spring tornado outbreak.

Donated Items may be dropped off at any of the following locations: Pittsylvania County Sheriffs Office, Henry County Sheriffs Office, Franklin County Sheriffs Office, Gretna Police Department, Hurt Police Department, Altavista Police Department and the Pittsylvania County Pet Center.

Checks can be made payable to Campers Care.

Also, donations may be made online at www.camperscare.org or mailed to Campers Care, P.O. Box 1145, Gretna, VA 24557.

Campers Care is a nonprofit organization and all gifts are tax deductible.