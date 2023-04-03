Ken Bowman, of Dry Fork, announced his candidacy for the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors representing the Chatham-Blairs District in a statement to the Danville Register & Bee.

In November, Bowman retired as the county manager of Camden County, North Carolina.

Bowman said he “has been in public service most of his adult life, to include military, civil service, government and as an elected official and he is passionate about continuing to serve.”

He feels he can “bring a key leadership role in ensuring a professional working relationship among the Board and with regional and state partners,” according to his statement.

Bowman was Pittsylvania County’s economic development director from 2009-13.

According to his statement, he led the recruiting effort for a number of companies and businesses to the county, in addition to working jointly with the Danville Office of Economic Development in marketing and expanding existing businesses in Cane Creek, the Cyber Park and Berry Hill mega park.

He also was the primary author of the Chatham and the Pittsylvania County comprehensive plan, which are still being used today.

From 2014-17, he was the economic development director in Warren County, North Carolina.

In citing accomplishments there, he said he was the primary author for the economic development strategy and led the efforts of recruiting two new industries and expanding two of area’s largest employers, Glen Raven and International Paper.

According to his statement, he also served as chairman and vice-chairman on the board of supervisors in York County from 2003-07.

“During his service in York County, the board was instrumental in the rebuilding of the Yorktown waterfront district after destruction from Hurricane Isabel in 2003,” he wrote in his statement. “Also during his term, the board of supervisors worked with the city of Newport News in a joint venture to establish infrastructure and the development of the McReynolds Athletic Complex, a 70 acre park with 13 lighted athletic fields, including two instructional soccer fields, four regulation soccer fields and five youth baseball/softball fields.”

Bowman also said he spearheaded locating the First Boys and Girls Club in York County.

Prior to his transition from the military, Bowman served in the U.S. Army and the Virginia Army National Guard for 32 years with a final assignment as a senior military analyst for seven years at Fort Monroe. He was assigned to both the Danville and Chatham National Guard Armory to the 1st Battalion 246th Field Artillery in the early 1990s as the S-1/administrative officer.

Following his military career and service in York County, Bowman moved to Pittsylvania County.

He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Troy University, a Bachelor of Arts degree in human resources administration from St. Leo University and an Associate of Applied Arts degree from St. Leo University.

Bowman is a member of the Pittsylvania County Republican Committee and will be seeking the Republican nomination, he said.

He is past commander and currently the adjutant of the American Legion Post 47 in Chatham. He and his wife, Brenda, who served as a former representative on the board of supervisors for the Chatham-Blairs District from 2012-16, reside in Dry Fork and are members of Moffett Memorial Baptist Church.