Candle blamed in Friday evening house fire in Danville

An unattended candle is blamed in a late Friday evening house fire in Danville.

It was shortly before midnight when the Danville Fire Department was called to 112 Motley Ave. When crews arrived they found smoke coming from the front of the single-story home, a news release reported.

The resident was outside when firefighters arrived.

Crews found a blaze in the bedroom that was quickly put out. Also, a small amount of fire extended into the attic.

The American Red Cross is helping the one adult displaced after the fire that caused moderate damage to the home. There were no injures reported.

The fire marshal ruled the cause as a candle left unattended.