Candle sparks Danville house fire, officials say

Candles sparked a blaze that damaged a Danville home early Saturday morning, the Danville Fire Department reports.

At about 5:10 a.m., crews were dispatched to 838 Hughes St. When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from the back of the 1-story home.

Everyone was outside the home when the fire department arrived, a news release said. One occupant was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

One bedroom suffered heavy fire, smoke, heat and water damage. The rest of the home suffered heat and smoke damage.

The American Red Cross is helping the family.

Fire crews ruled the cause was "careless handling of a candles," the release reported.