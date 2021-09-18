 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Candle sparks Danville house fire, officials say
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Candle sparks Danville house fire, officials say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Candles sparked a blaze that damaged a Danville home early Saturday morning, the Danville Fire Department reports.

At about 5:10 a.m., crews were dispatched to 838 Hughes St. When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from the back of the 1-story home.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Everyone was outside the home when the fire department arrived, a news release said. One occupant was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

One bedroom suffered heavy fire, smoke, heat and water damage. The rest of the home suffered heat and smoke damage.

The American Red Cross is helping the family.

Fire crews ruled the cause was "careless handling of a candles," the release reported.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Over 660K flags on National Mall mark COVID deaths

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert