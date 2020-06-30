Car smashes into Gretna home, making third crash at property in five years

Virginia State Police trooper who only identified himself by his last name of Winebrenner, who was on scene investigating and snapping pictures, said there was no information he could provide other than "[the driver] ran off the road and hit a house."

Reynolds said this is the third time in five years that a crashing vehicle has ended up on his property. One, he said, involved a motorcycle that drove around a curve from the southwest of his home and ended up in the middle of his grassy front yard. Tuesday's wreck and another vehicle crash several years ago involved a car coming from the northeast, where there isn't as much of a curve.

There have been just a few reported crashes each year on Rockford School Road, a several-miles long residential road that meets U.S. 29 on the southernmost end and intersects with Heartstone Lane in Hurt in the north, data from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles shows. There were six in 2017, five in 2018, four in 2019 and so far two have been reported in 2020.

Jay Craddock, assistant resident engineer with Virginia Department of Transportation, said he could not immediately gather data on whether that specific location in the 1200 block is a problem area that the agency is aware of.