CARES Act funding paying for new vestibule to access Danville's Municipal Building

A new vestibule is being built at the Danville Police Department that will include a person to check in visitors to the Municipal Building.
The project is being paid for with federal CARES Act funding that has been provided to Danville since the COVID-19 outbreak.
"This was borne out of the pandemic," said Danville Police Department Lt. Richard Chivvis.
The project should be complete by the end of this week, said Danville Public Works Director Rick Drazenovich.
Blair Construction in Chatham is the contractor for the project, he said. The city's purchase order issued for the project was about $62,110, said Danville Finance Director Michael Adkins.
Since the pandemic, visitors to the Municipal Building have been entering the bottom floor into the police station, where they have their temperature checked electronically and a worker at a desk checks them in, in order to get into the building from Court Street.
But during construction of the vestibule, which started a few weeks ago, visitors have had to check in at the second-floor entrance just above the police station.
When the project is complete, visitors will still enter through the side doors on the bottom floor, but will go through two additional pairs of doors — instead of just one — to get into the police station and head upstairs or wherever else they need to go.
A temporary worker — also funded with CARES Act money — will check people in at the vestibule, Danville City Manager Ken Larking said.
"The plan is for that employee to be in the office at the new vestibule area," Larking said. "We wanted to give them a little bit more of an office environment where they didn't have their backs to the people walking down the hallway."
The person who was checking in visitors at a desk in the police station previously faced the doorway where they entered. But with the new vestibule, that worker will be in an office that opens out into the vestibule so that person will not be in the path of the hallway or entrance.
"That additional entrance is so we can check people in and make sure their temperatures are OK before they come in," Larking said.
An added benefit of the upgrade "is the additional security of having one main entrance to be monitored for access into the Municipal Building," Drazenovich said.
"It should be opened up to the public next week," Drazenovich said.
The design of the vestibule matches the historic appearance of the rest of the building.
"We decided to make it an attractive permanent feature," Larking said, adding that officials wanted it to be within the style of the structure.
The Municipal Building was constructed in the 1920s.
The public will be directed to enter the building through the bottom floor at the police station, instead of being allowed to access the structure on the second floor. However, visitors will still be able to exit from that door, Larking said.
That bottom floor entrance will be the only public access to the building, he said.
A security assessment of City Hall four years ago recommended changing the way people come and go through the building by directing foot traffic into one access point, Larking said.
"We want to protect the safety of our employees and this is one of the ways we're able to do that," Larking said.
