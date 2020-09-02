CARES Act funding paying for new vestibule to access Danville's Municipal Building

A temporary worker — also funded with CARES Act money — will check people in at the vestibule, Danville City Manager Ken Larking said.

"The plan is for that employee to be in the office at the new vestibule area," Larking said. "We wanted to give them a little bit more of an office environment where they didn't have their backs to the people walking down the hallway."

The person who was checking in visitors at a desk in the police station previously faced the doorway where they entered. But with the new vestibule, that worker will be in an office that opens out into the vestibule so that person will not be in the path of the hallway or entrance.

"That additional entrance is so we can check people in and make sure their temperatures are OK before they come in," Larking said.

An added benefit of the upgrade "is the additional security of having one main entrance to be monitored for access into the Municipal Building," Drazenovich said.

"It should be opened up to the public next week," Drazenovich said.

The design of the vestibule matches the historic appearance of the rest of the building.