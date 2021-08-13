Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The grand jury will meet Aug. 23.
A new report calls it a "stunning turnaround" from record low figures a few weeks ago.
Another suspect is still wanted.
County residents also speak out against face-covering policy.
The latest fatality was logged Saturday but not revealed to the public until Monday's update.
At the meeting, many — including 5th District Congressman Bob Good — spoke out against face masks in schools. Now they are advised to monitor for signs of the virus.
The search for a new CEO started after the January death of Tommy Pruett.
Virginia vaccination rates are improving as public responds to surge of new cases.
Danville and Pittsylvania County saw decreases in population over the past 10 years, according to 2020 results from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Danville resident in her 60s is latest to die from COVID-19.
