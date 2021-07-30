 Skip to main content
Cascade crash involving tractor, SUV snarls traffic Friday morning
Cascade crash involving tractor, SUV snarls traffic Friday morning

CASCADE — A collision between a SUV and a tractor on U.S. 58 in Cascade closed traffic to one eastbound lane during the Friday morning commute.

A Toyota RAV4 had come to rest sideway in the road on the eastbound side of U.S. 58 about 150 feet west of Long Circle and within sight of Shiloh Baptist Church in Pittsylvania County.

The Toyota's airbag was deployed and the vehicle had heavy damage to the front. 

A John Deere tractor — with its front-end loader extended — was off the side of the road and appeared to be pushed up against a line of trees. 

A wrecker arrived to tow the car from the scene at about 8 a.m. Friday. 

Brosville Volunteer Fire and EMS responded with multiple vehicles. Virginia State Police were still investigating.

No details were available on injuries or what caused the crash.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

