Cascade Volunteer Fire Department receives 2022 Outstanding EMS Agency award

On Thursday, the Cascade Volunteer Fire Department was recognized with the 2022 Outstanding EMS Agency award from Western Virginia EMS Council at a ceremony.

“Receiving this award was a pleasant surprise to highlight all of the hard work our members and Board Members have contributed to the continued success of the CVFD to provide the very best EMS services to the Cascade and surrounding communities” said Cascade Chief Eric Clark.

“I am most humbled to receive this accolade, and I am proud be part of the CVFD family/team," Clark continued. "Thanks to Chris Slemp for his thoughtfulness in considering our agency as worthy of this award.”

Slemp, Pittsylvania County Public Safety’s former director — now director of operations for Pittsylvania County — nominated the Cascade department for this award. Slemp accepted the award on the department's behalf Thursday evening.

“I am very proud of Cascade Fire and Rescue for being awarded the 2022 Western VA Outstanding EMS Agency," Slemp said. "In the two years since they started EMS transport services they have done a tremendous job with improving the quality of emergency services to the Cascade area of Pittsylvania County. Their membership is very energized and motivated. I see them striving to continue to improve the service to the community. They truly deserve this recognition."

“We cannot thank our community enough for their support as well. Without their support we would not be where we are today," said Lt. Jordan Keatts, a member of the department. "We have made a strong presence in our community, county, and across the state. Our Board of Directors has been very supportive of our efforts. We are so grateful”