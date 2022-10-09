Cases continue downward march in Danville, Pittsylvania County, but expert note trend could reverse

COVID-19 levels have dropped to the lowest point since spring in Danville and Pittsylvania County, but health experts warn — in what now is considered a tradition — the trend could start reversing in a matter of weeks.

Both localities in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District are in the lowest community level, based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's calculations. Neither the city nor county ever reached the high level over the summer surge, a category that carries a recommendation to wear face masks in indoor public settings.

Danville is adding about seven new cases per day and about six new infections are going into the log books daily for Pittsylvania County. Officials at the University of Virginia are quick to note the official tally held by the Virginia Department of Health is a vast undercount because of at-home testing. Results from those convenient kits aren't recorded in the official records.

The local health district is experiencing a plateau of cases, meaning there's no up-or-down movement. The vast majority of districts — 31 out of 35 — are in a declining trajectory.

Still, the local cases follow drops across state, according to Friday's update from UVa's Biocomplexity Institute.

If history repeats itself, infections could start to rise again in the coming weeks. The reason comes down to a matter of weather and travel. When colder air moves in, people cease outdoor activities and gather inside. As far as travel, the upcoming holidays bring more people together in social settings.

There's only one model that shows a somewhat extreme rise in cases, especially locally. If that dire situation were to materialize, Danville and Pittsylvania County could see about 865 cases by Jan. 1, a slightly higher peak than in 2021. However, it wouldn't be near the caseloads that swept through during last winter's surge.

"If the commonwealth follows the same trajectory it did in 2020 and 2021, transmission rates will begin increasing in the next few weeks," UVa researchers wrote in a Friday report. "It is critical that Virginians get boosted this fall."

Since early September, nearly 250,000 state residents have received the new vaccine, dubbed as the bivalent booster. Simply put, the new shots target both the original strain of COVID-19 and the omicron offshoots that have been circulating since late last year.

"Getting vaccinated and boosted when eligible is the best way to protect your family and your community in the upcoming holiday season," UVa experts wrote Friday.

Some modules show that a strong response to the booster campaign may prevent about 150,000 COVID-19 cases across the state by March.

A vaccine doesn't make a person 100% immune from catching COVID-19, but it does reduce the severity of the illness, health experts stress, even with ever-changing versions of the virus surfacing.

There are even some signs a new variant could be emerging in Europe and Asia, driving up caseloads there.

"Importantly, the protection against severe disease and death afforded by previous infection and vaccines has held up even as COVID-19 has evolved," researchers said Friday. "Vaccination and booster shots stimulate your immune system, ensuring this protection remains robust, decreasing the chance of infection and severe disease."

Even as cases dropped, fatalities have increased locally. Ten new COVID-19 deaths were added last month, but it doesn't mean the fatalities happened in that timeframe. The health department has strict procedures in place to verify a death was linked to COVID-19, and it often takes weeks from the time a person dies and the death makes it to the official state database.

The latest deaths means 514 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have lost their lives at the hands of COVID-19 since the first death was recorded in March 2020.