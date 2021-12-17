Cases expand with COVID-19 outbreaks in Dan River Region

Cases linked to three ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in the Dan River Region continue to rise, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

There are now 58 infections connected with an outbreak at Westover Christian Academy in Danville, up from 44 reported last week. The health department only updates details surrounding certain outbreaks once a week and sometimes data is delayed reaching the dashboard.

Reported Oct. 20, the health department still classifies the Westover outbreak as ongoing. That’s because officials retain that designation until 28 days have passed without a positive case surfacing.

Westover officials did not respond to questions from the Register & Bee in time for publication.

An ongoing outbreak — reported Oct. 20 — at Gretna Health and Rehabilitation Center increased by two cases to 37 infections, the health department reported. There are six deaths associated with those cases.

Another infection was recorded at the Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute to bring the total to 27 cases associated with that still-active outbreak reported Oct. 26.

No other outbreaks have surfaced this week in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. So far, 2,074 cases and 120 deaths are linked across 83 outbreaks in Danville and Pittsylvania County since the start of the pandemic.

The majority of those outbreaks are in a catch-all congregate setting category that includes everything from businesses to churches. There have to be two cases linked to the same setting before health officials will declare an outbreak.

Current cases

Cases artificially surged Thursday when 173 new infections appeared for Danville and Pittsylvania County. A backlog of data from September is blamed for the bump, said Linda Scarborough, a spokesperson with the Virginia Department of Health.

With the dramatic jump in cases, the region’s seven-day rolling average is now skewed and doesn’t represent a current snapshot of the pandemic. Before those 173 cases appeared, Danville and Pittsylvania County combined were adding about two dozen new COVID-19 infections per day. Virginia’s caseloads have increased 10% from the previous week.

Week-over-week hospitalizations have jumped 20% in the commonwealth. As of Friday, there were 1,403 patients being treated for COVID-19 throughout the state.

The Dan River Region’s positivity rate — a figure that measures the positive COVID-19 results against all tests administered — remains elevated. Pittsylvania County’s rate has increased to 20%, meaning 1-in-5 people who undergo a COVID-19 test yield a positive result. Danville’s rate stood at 9.78% as of Friday morning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Both localities are well above the 5% threshold the CDC uses to measure community spread of the virus. It’s one reason both areas — and nearly all of Virginia — are categorized at the highest possible risk of virus transmission.

In these areas, federal and state health authorities recommend wearing face coverings in public indoor settings in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Vaccine recommendation

On Thursday, the state health department adopted the CDC’s stance to recommend Moderna or Pfizer vaccines over the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

After briefly pausing the J&J vaccine in April over a rare blood-clotting issue, the CDC has continued to monitor the situation. Recent data show people who received the Johnson & Johnson version have a higher rate of developing the blood-clotting issue, although it’s still very rare.

“Bottom line, this is simply about following the science,” said Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine liaison. “Virginia will be following the CDC’s recommendations, as we have throughout the course of the pandemic.”

The CDC reports 54 blood-clotting issues documented between March 2 and Aug. 31. As of last week there were nine deaths associated with it. Putting it in perspective, there have been more than 17 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered.

“We’ve collected and studied the data and are acting accordingly, all with the goal of patient safety foremost in our minds,” Avula wrote in a statement.