Cases increase in Dan River Region schools; Danville records another COVID-19 death

With more COVID-19 infections being recorded each day, the caseloads in Dan River Region schools continue to climb.
As of Tuesday, 36 virus cases had been recorded in Danville Public Schools since the doors opened Aug. 19. Six of those infections are among staff members, and the rest are students with the majority — 16 — at George Washington High School.
Six other students and one employee have been exposed, according to data from the school system's dashboard.
In Pittsylvania County, there are 44 cases considered active among 37 students and seven employees. With seven students infected, Tunstall High School has the most current cases.
So far, no outbreaks have been reported by the Virginia Department of Health in any local school system. An outbreak would mean two individuals contracted the illness caused by the novel coronavirus in a single setting. The data suggest the spread is happening in the community.
There were 67 new COVID-19 infections in Danville and Pittsylvania County added to the logs in Tuesday morning's update from the health department. That's the most recorded in a single day since February. The increase is blamed on the delta variant — a highly transmissible version of the coronavirus — that has taken hold in Virginia. Health officials believe more than 90% of new cases are the delta strain.
Danville also added another fatality — a woman 80 or older — from the virus. There also were two other deaths recorded over the weekend from the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
It's never known when the deaths happened. The health department uses a meticulous process to verify a fatality was linked to COVID-19 via death certificate. Receiving death certificate data can take two weeks or more.
Officials also caution the figures are preliminary and could change with a routine review process.
So far, 150 Danville residents and 87 from Pittsylvania County have died from the virus since the first fatality was recorded March 25, 2020.
Virginia added more than 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, also the highest increase since mid-February.
The local positivity rate — after dropping slightly last week — is on the rise again. In Pittsylvania County, 27.65% of all COVID-19 tests return a positive result. In Danville, the rate is 13.69%.
On Tuesday, there were 1,453 COVID-19 patients being treated in Virginia hospitals, marking the largest number since late February. Local hospital officials have said they are seeing younger patients infected with the illness who are suffering more severe symptoms than a year ago.