Cases increase in Dan River Region schools; Danville records another COVID-19 death

With more COVID-19 infections being recorded each day, the caseloads in Dan River Region schools continue to climb.

As of Tuesday, 36 virus cases had been recorded in Danville Public Schools since the doors opened Aug. 19. Six of those infections are among staff members, and the rest are students with the majority — 16 — at George Washington High School.

Six other students and one employee have been exposed, according to data from the school system's dashboard.

In Pittsylvania County, there are 44 cases considered active among 37 students and seven employees. With seven students infected, Tunstall High School has the most current cases.

So far, no outbreaks have been reported by the Virginia Department of Health in any local school system. An outbreak would mean two individuals contracted the illness caused by the novel coronavirus in a single setting. The data suggest the spread is happening in the community.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}