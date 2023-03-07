Caesars Virginia has set up a temporary dealer training school in the former Schoolfield Welfare building on West Main Street.

There are 10 gaming tables inside the building for training dealers for employment at the upcoming Caesars Virginia casino in Schoolfield.

Dealers will be trained to work at the casino's temporary and permanent facilities.

The training schedule includes four class times each day Monday through Friday, with each session lasting four hours, said Chris Albrecht, general manager for Caesars Virginia.

"The classes can accommodate up to 50 trainees at a time," Albrecht said.

Times for the classes are 8 a.m., noon, 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Job candidates who attended previous Caesars recruitment events in Danville were sent to the training school, he said.

The current dealer training program is 11 weeks and teaches two games.

"Eventually, there will be the option for a six-week program to learn to deal blackjack," Albrecht said.

Roulette, baccarat and other tables games are also being taught, he said.

Most of the dealer training will take place inside the temporary facility, Albrecht said.

Caesars is holding another hiring event from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Averett University's North Campus Athletic Complex at 707 Mount Cross Road in Danville.

The casino is seeking individuals for hundreds of open positions across its Caesars Virginia resort, including those for table games, slot operations, cage operations, surveillance and security, finance, warehouse and facilities, according to an announcement from the company.

Many positions will start immediately.

To preregister or find out more information on available positions, visit www.caesars.com/caesars-virginia.

Caesars Virginia is a $650 million project scheduled to open in late 2024.

It will include a 500-room hotel and a casino gaming floor with more than 1,300 slots, 85 table games, 24 electronic table games, a World Series of Poker poker room and a Caesars Sportsbook.

The resort will also feature a full-service spa, pool, bars and restaurants, a 2,500-seat live entertainment center and 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space.