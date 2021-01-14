Casino, pandemic affect plans for second boutique hotel in Danville

The COVID-19 pandemic and an upcoming casino have developers of a second boutique hotel in Danville rethinking their plans.

“It could be something other than the boutique hotel,” said Brent Cochran, one of the principals for the redevelopment plans at the Doctors Building on Main Street in Danville.

Ed Walker, the developer behind the recently completed The Bee boutique hotel on South Union Street, initially planned to turn the brick building across from the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History into a similar facility, with as many as 40 suites.

The structure and an annex, which total 30,000 square feet, were built in 1957 and formerly housed doctors offices, but the property has been vacant since January 2019. Walker bought the building Nov. 30, 2018.

During a an interview with the Register & Bee in July 2019 Walker defined “boutique hotel” as one that is locally focused, not a chain establishment, and containing high-end furniture and fixtures and lots of landscaping.

But the COVID-19 pandemic and city voters’ approval in November of a Caesars Virginia casino resort in Schoolfield — which would include a 300-room hotel — have changed the landscape, Cochran said.

