Celebrating 30 years, Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair returns with COVID-19 protocols in place

RINGGOLD — After having been cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair is back this year.

The excitement starts on Friday and runs through the next Saturday, Sept. 25.

“We did not have the fair last year due to the COVID restrictions on the number of people allowed by the government, but when we found out the restrictions were lifted, we knew we would have it,” said Bonnie McDarmont, spokesperson for the fair.

She is the daughter of Larry Burnette, who owns it along with his brother, Ray. The family-owned fair was begun by their father Willard Burnette and will be celebrating the 30th anniversary this year.

“The fair will absolutely be as big as it usually is, and there are lots of exciting things,” McDarmont said.

But, COVID-19 still looms large. McDarmont said additional hand sanitizing stations have been installed throughout the fairgrounds and all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols are being followed.

“We recommend masking and social distancing when possible, and employees will be behind partitions in the ticket booth,” she said.