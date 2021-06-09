Challenger emerges creating race for sheriff in Danville

The time has passed for those who wanted to run for local public office for November elections in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
The deadline was Tuesday, and just one incumbent out of four constitutional officers in Danville faces competition for their position.
Ril S. Mattison is running to unseat Mike Mondul for sheriff. Mattison filed his paperwork and became certified Friday, said Danville Deputy Registrar Tammy Warren.
As for the incumbents, Danville Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Newman, Commissioner of Revenue James Gillie, and Treasurer Sheila Williamson-Branch have all filed to run and will be unopposed.
In Pittsylvania County, voters will choose among candidates for the board of supervisors and the school board. The contests are in the Callands-Gretna, Banister and Dan River districts.
Supervisor candidates include incumbent Joe Davis in the Dan River District and his challenger, Timothy Chesher.
Incumbent Charles Miller and former supervisor Jessie Barksdale are facing off in the Banister District.
In Callands-Gretna, supervisor Ben Farmer is not running for reelection. Ryland Brumfield and Darrell Dalton have filed to run for the seat, and another likely candidate, Gregory Robinson, is not yet certified, Pittsylvania County Registrar Kelly Keesee said.
As for the school board, incumbent Calvin Doss and challenger Jacob Hancock have both filed and are vying for the Callands-Gretna seat.
In the Banister District, incumbent the Rev. Raymond Ramsey has filed for reelection.
Also, incumbent Dan River District School Board member Cassandra Crump has filed to run to keep her seat and will compete against Kelly Merricks.
A special election also is being held for a seat currently occupied by Donney Johnson on Hurt Town Council. Johnson is the only candidate to have filed to run. He was appointed to replace Jeff Bowling, who resigned Feb. 1.