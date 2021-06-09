Challenger emerges creating race for sheriff in Danville

The time has passed for those who wanted to run for local public office for November elections in Danville and Pittsylvania County.

The deadline was Tuesday, and just one incumbent out of four constitutional officers in Danville faces competition for their position.

Ril S. Mattison is running to unseat Mike Mondul for sheriff. Mattison filed his paperwork and became certified Friday, said Danville Deputy Registrar Tammy Warren.

As for the incumbents, Danville Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Newman, Commissioner of Revenue James Gillie, and Treasurer Sheila Williamson-Branch have all filed to run and will be unopposed.

In Pittsylvania County, voters will choose among candidates for the board of supervisors and the school board. The contests are in the Callands-Gretna, Banister and Dan River districts.

Supervisor candidates include incumbent Joe Davis in the Dan River District and his challenger, Timothy Chesher.

Incumbent Charles Miller and former supervisor Jessie Barksdale are facing off in the Banister District.