Charge upgraded to first-degree murder against Danville suspect in March deadly shooting

In a hearing that lasted less than three minutes, Danville Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Newman dismissed a second-degree murder charge against a suspect because a grand jury indicted him on a first-degree murder and several related firearms charges on Monday.

Ladarius Tomas Jeffries, 29, of Danville, is being tried in connection with the March 4 homicide of 40-year-old Melvin Wayne Smith, who was found shot to death and laying in the yard of his Summit Road home. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the Wednesday morning hearing, Newman explained the changes and what charges will be coming. His second-degree murder charge was housed in Danville General District Court, but the new charges that were certified by a grand jury will be in circuit court.

According to Virginia law, first-degree murder is any "willful, deliberate, and premeditated killing."

“There’s no valid objection I could make to this,” defense attorney Joseph Sanzone said in court on Wednesday morning.