Charlotte Newnam announced as battalion chief for the Danville Life Saving Crew

Crew Chief Robbie Woodall announced this week the promotion of Charlotte Newnam as the Danville Life Saving Crew’s newest battalion chief.

Newnam is the first woman in a commander’s position in the crew’s history. She will be supervising a shift of 22 men and women while answering EMS and rescue calls within the city of Danville and parts of southern Pittsylvania County. She is joining two other battalion chiefs that report to the chief operations officer.

“Chief Newnam joined the Danville Life Saving Crew in 2012 as a volunteer and later became an employee in 2017. In 2021, she was promoted to Shift Captain (Assistant Shift Supervisor),” Doug Young, chief executive officer of the Danville Life Saving Crew, said. “She has served in many positions during her time with the Crew, and on special teams. She is currently serving as Chair of the Crew’s Quality Assurance Committee and is a member of the Nominating Committee.”

Newnam’s EMS background consist of EMS field training officer, rescue taskforce and agility evaluator, pre-hospital trauma life support instructor and geriatric emergency medical services instructor. She holds many EMS state and national certifications. She also serves as a volunteer in Pittsylvania County with the Mount Cross Volunteer Fire Department as a National Association of Emergency Medical Technician Site Coordinator.

“Charlotte will be a tremendous asset to our Command Staff. She emerged from a talented application pool and was selected through an interview process led by EMS leaders,” Woodall said. “She brings a variety of EMS field and supervision experience, and we are very fortunate to have her apart of the Danville Life Saving Crew.”

“I am very excited to work with everyone at this new level to bring out the best in our team so that we may provide the best possible care to each and every individual we have the potential to impact,” Newnam said.