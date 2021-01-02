Chatham delegate part of newly formed bipartisan redistricting commission

Local Delegate Les Adams is ready to help determine how the state and Congressional districts be redrawn this year.

Adams, one of eight members from the Virginia General Assembly who will serve on a newly formed, bipartisan redistricting commission tasked with redrawing district boundaries, is tight-lipped about how he thinks the districts should be reshaped.

"I don't want to prematurely influence the discussion we're going to have on the commission," Adams, R-Chatham, said Thursday.

But he is pleased to be part of the process.

"I do think my appointment is good for Southside Virginia, and I am happy to be a representative from this area," Adams said.

In addition to the eight General Assembly members — two Republicans and two Democrats from both the state Senate and the House of Delegates — there will also be eight citizens on the commission.

More than 1,200 people had applied for the slots by the Monday deadline, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. Citizens will be selected by a panel of five retired judges.