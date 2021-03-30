Chemical clouds force school evacuation, closure of Tightsqueeze Road in Chatham

CHATHAM — Tightsqueeze Road was shut down and Chatham High School evacuated Tuesday afternoon after overheated chemicals at Sartomer led to release of what appeared to be chemical clouds in the area.

The road was shut down from Samuel Harris Lane to Beverly Heights Road, said Cpl. T.R. Moore with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighting agencies from Chatham, Dry Fork, Blairs and Danville responded.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At about 2 p.m., the fire was active but contained, Pittsylvania County Public Safety reported on Facebook.

"Everyone within a mile of the Tightsqueeze Industrial Park should shelter indoors," the post read. "Students from Chatham High School are being moved, and those students that were brought to school by parents today will be bussed to Chatham Middle School for pick up there."

Pittsylvania County Public Safety and the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene.

Sartomer is a manufacturer located in Tightsqueeze Industrial Park.

This story will be updated.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.