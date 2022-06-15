 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DANVILLE

Children’s Festival celebrates summer in Danville

Children in Splash Zone

Youngsters play in the Splash Zone to cool off from the summer heat, located down the hill from the Carrington Pavilion, at the 2021 Children's Festival.

 File photo

Danville Parks and Recreation is getting ready to kick off the summer season with the yearly Children’s Festival at the Carrington Pavilion.

Admission and activities are free at the event scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, however there will be concessionaires on-site with items for purchase.

Following sweltering days with temperatures in the 90s, a cooler reprieve moves in Saturday. Highs are only expected to top out in the mid-80s with sunshine in abundance, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, making it a near-perfect atmosphere for a family outing.

Local National Football League players — and brothers — Trey, Terrell and Tremaine Edmunds will host the 3EBoyz Talent Showcase at noon on the pavilion state.

“Children’s Festival is one of our favorite ways to start the summer,” Brittney Ham, a spokesperson for Danville Parks and Recreation. “This free event is a great opportunity for the kids to get outside and enjoy themselves.”

Some of the activities include Games Gone Mobile, a scavenger hunt, sensory tent, inflatables, Backyard Bass, monster mural and magic shows.

Popular water activities also will be a part of the festival. Officials suggest wearing bathing suits and appropriate swimwear, but note that open-toed shoes and flip-flops aren't permitted.

Learn more online at playdanvilleva.com.

