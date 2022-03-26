Choosing Danville as home, transplants value sense of community, optimistic on growth with casino

For New Jersey native Maureen Belko, living in Danville is almost like stumbling upon a treasure.

"I feel like I got lucky," Belko, 29, said of discovering Danville in 2015, when she was fresh out of college. "The cost of living being so low has been a godsend."

The Danville Register & Bee interviewed a handful of residents — who have chosen to call the Danville area home — from other states to get broader perspectives on residing in the region and the growth that has occurred here in the last several years.

With a casino on the way to the former Dan River Inc. at Schoolfield, new industries opening up at industrial parks in Danville and Pittsylvania County, and an explosion of growth in the River District, housing supply has tightened with more people from other areas coming to the city.

Belko, who grew up in Blackwood, New Jersey, just 15 minutes away from Philadelphia, encountered Danville when she moved here about seven years ago to be with her sister, who was working at Averett University at the time.

Now an asset management associate at Noblis on Bridge Street in the River District, Belko had just graduated from Indiana University when she came to Danville to provide a family presence for her sister.

When she was living with her sister at Pemberton Lofts in the River District and had no money, the city's Riverwalk Trail provided a source of exercise for her.

"Just being able to have a free space to be healthy and outside and in nature, being able to walk, was a benefit," Belko said.

City and country life

For 35-year-old Brandon Cardwell, living in the area enables him to experience city life as well as the calm of the country.

"I love being able to have a little bit of the country life and all of the amenities of a city," said Cardwell, who moved to Danville recently from Fairfield County in Connecticut.

Cardwell, who works for indeed.com as an ad agency development partner, has found Danville's residents genuine.

"I like the down-to-earth nature of the people," said Cardwell, who lives on Mount Cross Road in Pittsylvania County and is looking to buy a property in the city.

There is a stronger sense of community in Danville, said Linda Zimmermann, a 41-year-old native of Orlando, Florida.

"There is a sense of pride here that you can't find in bigger cities," said Zimmermann, who has also lived in Savannah, Georgia, and other places. "Coming from Orlando, you never had a large sense of community. Here just feels like home."

Zimmermann and her husband came to Danville in 2008 when he was transferred here to work for a furniture company. They moved to the city from Orlando.

Forty-five-year-old Monica Karavanic grew up in Weirton, West Virginia, a small town in the state's northern panhandle just a half-hour west of Pittsburgh.

A melting pot, the town sits on the banks of the Ohio River and saw unprecedented growth in the early 20th century when immigrants from Europe came to work at its new steel mill, Karavanic said.

But like Danville, Weirton lost its largest employer — the steel mill — to outsourcing, which led to an exodus of residents in search of work elsewhere, she said.

In 2006, Danville lost its main employer, Dan River Inc., to outsourcing. But unlike Karavanic's hometown, Danville is seeing growth, she pointed out.

"It's easy to draw the comparison between my hometown and Danville, since both lost the industries that defined them," said Karavanic, executive director at The Arc of Southside in Danville. "However, whereas my hometown is still waiting for the next big employer to come, Danville has taken a more unique approach by improving its infrastructure, investing in amenities for its citizens [the Riverwalk Trail, the River District, etc.], and recruiting an array of industry."

Location

In addition, Danville has a low cost of living, a sense of community, and affordability in relation to nearby larger cities such as Greensboro, Winston-Salem and Raleigh in North Carolina, she added.

The city also near the mountains and the coast, she said.

"You are an hour from the mountains and the Blue Ridge Parkway, a couple of hours from a good beach," Karavanic said. "If you want a bigger-city feel with better shopping and cultural amenities, then Greensboro and Raleigh are a very short drive away."

Cardwell, who has a grandmother and other relatives from Danville, saw the city after traveling to Georgia by plane to buy a vehicle and driving back to Connecticut.

He stopped in Danville to visit his aunt. He knew the possibility of a casino coming to the city.

"I saw a lot of things here that gave me an indication that a lot of good things were coming — regardless of whether the casino came or not," Cardwell said.

He said he feels welcome in the area and "it seems like there's some energy here to do some exciting new things and I just hope to be a part of it all."

Cardwell is not the only one eager to experience the growth here.

"I am thrilled to see all the changes that are coming to this incredible city," said Zimmermann, who owns Advantage Media Solutions, a boutique marketing firm. "When we first moved here, to be honest I didn't see much potential, but to my surprise, the growth has been absolutely incredible to watch."

She is also a founder of the nonprofit Danville Cares and a founding member of Smokestack Theatre Company.

Zimmermann's sister and in-laws have also moved to Danville, she said.

Involved in community

Like Zimmermann, Belko is also involved in a variety of activities in the community. Belko is co-founder and current president of the LGBTQ group Collidescope, started a weekly Pick-up Ultimate Frisbee activity with Danville Parks and Recreation and graduated from the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce Program Leadership Southside. She has also captained a local kick-ball team.

She is also vice president of Middle Border Forward.

Those activities are essential wherever Belko calls home.

"I need those things in a place," she said.

She also looks forward to the Caesars Virginia casino coming to Danville and the restaurants it will bring. Hopefully, they will stay open later than the ones the city has now, she said.

If there is one flaw Danville has, it's lack of a deli, Belko said.

"I would love for a deli to come here, with fresh bread, sliced meat, pickles in a barrel," she said. "I want more than what Food Lion has to offer."

As for flaws Danville may have, Karavanic mentioned high utility rates and Cardwell said local contractors he has dealt with could improve their services.

Zimmmermann would like to see more growth outside the River District, which has gotten the bulk of attention in recent years. But that is changing as city officials look to other parts of the city for investment.

"With the casino coming, the revitalization of the Schoolfield area is going to be amazing," Zimmermann said. "However, Danville is so much more than those select areas."

All the diverse industries coming to the Danville area are great, Karavanic pointed out, because they don't just cater to one type of demographic. She wants to see the city continue to grow without losing its charm and small-town community feel, she said.

"Danville is a great community to raise a family in," she said. "Just like any place you live, the community you live in will be whatever you make of it."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.