Citing uptick in COVID-19 cases, Pittsylvania County Schools will begin remotely on Aug. 24

Their schedule will follow the previously approved hybrid model that called for students to attend school in two groups — one attending Monday and Thursday and the other attending Tuesday and Friday.

Jones will meet weekly with Dr. Scott Spillmann, the director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, to review health data and work to determine a date when students in grades four-12 could also return to schools on the same hybrid schedule.

That decision will be made, in part, with input from parents.

Sam Burton, the chairman of the Pittsylvania County School Board, said he personally liked the original plan that was approved. He said it provided flexibility for parents who worked and couldn’t secure child care, families that didn’t have internet service or parents who believed their child would be better off learning in person.

“Our folks had a plan, a plan I thought was a good plan, because you can’t suit anybody in this deal,” Burton said. “But it gave everybody options.”

Burton said his biggest concern was internet access not being available to all families while learning remotely. On that point, Jones said the school district is working to enhance internet access for students in the county, but homework packets will also be made available as necessary.