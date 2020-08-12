Citing uptick in COVID-19 cases, Pittsylvania County Schools will begin remotely on Aug. 24

Students in Pittsylvania County Schools will start the academic year remotely, a decision made Tuesday during the county’s school board meeting that reverses the initial plan to resume in-person instruction from the beginning.
Superintendent Mark Jones said the move stems from an evaluation of health department data that show the county having trouble curbing the spread of COVID-19.
“Early on in July it looked like we could return to school based on where Pittsylvania County was in the number of COVID cases,” he told the Danville Register & Bee on Wednesday. “But just in the last week or so we’ve seen a rise in those numbers.”
As of Wednesday, Pittsylvania County was up to 516 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in March. A great deal of those cases — 394 of them — were reported after July 1. The county added 63 new cases on Aug. 9 alone.
According to the newly adopted plan, all students will learn remotely to start the year, which now begins on Aug. 24 as opposed to Aug. 20 as originally scheduled. The last day of school is scheduled for June 2.
If the health data allows for it, Jones said the school division hopes to reintroduce English learners, students with disabilities and students in grades K-three back into schools on Sept. 8, the Tuesday after Labor Day. He added that in-person instruction, along with the social component schools provide, is vital for those groups, especially the younger students.
Their schedule will follow the previously approved hybrid model that called for students to attend school in two groups — one attending Monday and Thursday and the other attending Tuesday and Friday.
Jones will meet weekly with Dr. Scott Spillmann, the director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, to review health data and work to determine a date when students in grades four-12 could also return to schools on the same hybrid schedule.
That decision will be made, in part, with input from parents.
Sam Burton, the chairman of the Pittsylvania County School Board, said he personally liked the original plan that was approved. He said it provided flexibility for parents who worked and couldn’t secure child care, families that didn’t have internet service or parents who believed their child would be better off learning in person.
“Our folks had a plan, a plan I thought was a good plan, because you can’t suit anybody in this deal,” Burton said. “But it gave everybody options.”
Burton said his biggest concern was internet access not being available to all families while learning remotely. On that point, Jones said the school district is working to enhance internet access for students in the county, but homework packets will also be made available as necessary.
Through all of the discussion about the reopening plan, Burton has heard from several families about their preferred model for the year.
“I’ve heard many more say they want their kids back in school,” he said, “but there’s a difference always of when and how.”
The plan to start the school year remotely was met with praise from the Pittsylvania Education Association, which represents the county’s teachers and recommended this path earlier this month.
“Anything we can do to mitigate the spread and support our educators in having a safe working environment and learning environment for all of us is a direction we need to go in,” Pittsylvania Education Association President Jessica Jones said Wednesday, “and I’m glad to see that we’re taking that turn.”
Both the county administration and the teacher’s union are in agreement that in-person instruction is preferable to virtual learning. The primary challenge for the 2020-21 academic year was determining how to do that safely.
“We want our children in schools,” Jessica Jones said, “but we want to make sure everybody is safe and that there’s a healthy environment.”
Mark Jones confirmed that county students could elect to remain as virtual learners even after schools are able to reopen for in-person classes. Still, he remained an advocate for the benefits of learning in a school.
“The most significant learning takes place when you have a teacher and students in a classroom,” he said.
