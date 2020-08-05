City, county and regional group win award for economic development

Danville, Pittsylvania County and the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance have won the 2020 Community Economic Development Award.

They won the award from the Southern Economic Development Council, the oldest and largest regional economic development association in North America, for their collaborative efforts to attract new businesses, according to a news release from the alliance.

Through collaboration, regional agreements, financing and incentives, the region has attracted several recent projects including Morgan Olson, Porcher Industries (BGF Industries), Kyocera SGS Precision Tools, Staunton River Plastics and Aerofarms.

Linda Hutson Green, executive director of the alliance, pointed out in a statement the city's and the county's collaboration with legislators, regulatory agencies, community leaders and infrastructure providers enable companies to quickly take advantage of economic development opportunities.

"The team is flexible and hardworking, supportive of one another, and always operate with the best results for prospects or existing industry in mind without ego or need for personal gain," Green said in a prepared statement.

Local staff will accept the award when the Southern Economic Development Council holds its annual conference virtually on Aug. 17.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.