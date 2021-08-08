City native to lead Danville Life Saving Crew, the organization that launched his 41-year career in emergency services

He is currently chair of the Duke Healthcare Coalition Steering Committee, a member of the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners Justice & Public Safety Committee, Person County Area Transportation Advisory Board and the North Carolina Emergency Management Incident Management Team.

“The Danville Life Saving Crew is extremely pleased to welcome Doug as a returning member of our emergency response family,” said chief Robbie Woodall. “Our organization is built on well-trained individuals who understand the needs of this community,” Woodall said.

Woodall praised the efforts of Martha Walker, who took over as interim director while a search for a new leader was conducted.

"Having Doug Young join our team will be a tremendous power resource for our crew and for this community,” Woodall said.

Young is a life member of the Danville Life Saving Crew and past member of the board of directors.

He finished the senior executive institute at the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service with emphasis on the culture and structure of the council/manager form of local government, the release stated. His emergency programs for both the citizens and volunteers were recognized by the National Citizen Corp Council, The White House and featured by a British media publication.