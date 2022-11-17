 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Climax solar facility set to power on by end of year

Congress is poised to pass a transformative climate change fighting bill. Friday's vote would be the first major climate package in the U.S. and would include close to $375 billion in spending. Most of the bill is aimed at infusions of cash, subsidies and tax breaks to make green energy even…

A new solar facility in Climax — set to power local homes served by Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative — is nearing the finish line.

Known as Monroe Solar, the 2.8 megawatt facility will be able to supply about 2,100 meters serviced by the cooperative's substation in Climax, according to a company news release.

“Solar generation is increasingly playing a more substantial role in powering our nation and in our efforts to incorporate sustainable energy into our portfolio, and the Monroe Facility will be an effective resource in meeting that goal,” John Lee, the president and CEO of Mecklenburg Electric, said in a statement.

Monroe Solar Project is expected to go online by the end of the year. The facility will be capable of producing up to 2.2 megawatts of renewable energy to supply 2,100 electric meters served by Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative’s Climax substation.

Everything should go online — a process known as commissioning — by the end of the year.

Using the existing distribution lines from Mecklenburg Electric into the substation will make for a "substantial cost savings," Lee explained.

"Important to note is that the energy generated will stay within the community served by the Climax Substation," Lee said in a statement. "This project has been expressly designed to ensure that all energy is consumed locally and will not be delivered to the transmission grid."

The solar project has been managed and constructed through a partnership with EDF Renewables North America, according to the release.

The units at the Monroe Solar Project, located along Climax Road in Pittsylvania County, are bifacial solar panels, meaning both sides absorb sunlight to take advantage of peak sunlight hours, according to Ecowatch.com.

There are more than 7,400 panels that slowly move throughout the day to track the sun. Even on a day when clouds loom large, the panels can still work since the design focuses on reflected light.

Old Dominion Electric Cooperative, Mecklenburg Electric's generation and transmission affiliate, entered an agreement with EDF Renewables in 2019. 

“We are proud to play a part in the implementation of the Monroe facility and the increase of diversification in ODEC’s generation resources," said Marcus Harris, ODEC’s president and CEO. "We look forward to adding these renewable energy projects to our portfolio as we work to achieve our carbon reduction goals and continue to provide reliable and affordable power to the rural cooperatives we serve,” 

