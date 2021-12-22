Climbing cases in Virginia, Dan River Region show stunning speed of omicron

Virginia recorded just shy of 6,000 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday morning, the highest number since Jan. 25 when the record peak — so far — of the coronavirus pandemic was raging.

By comparison, there were about 3,100 daily cases added exactly a week ago. The jump illustrates the stunning speed of the omicron variant, a new strain of the novel coronavirus that’s still being examined by global medical experts.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control declared omicron as the dominant strain in the United States.

Ahead of Christmas gatherings — many planned to resemble normality after last year’s pandemic pause — local and state health officials are singing choruses of caution with COVID-19 cases expected to grow in the coming weeks.

Speculation continues to swirl around the new variant. There’s some evidence to indicate omicron doesn’t cause severe illnesses compared to other strains, but health experts are quick to warn it’s still too early to know for sure.

Numbers alone indicate it’s the fastest spreading version of the coronavirus to date.

“As we head into the holiday season, it’s important to remember that the pandemic is not over, and large gatherings still maintain a high risk for spread,” Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer at Sovah Health, told the Register & Bee this week. “Choose safe ways to spend time with family and friends. Get vaccinated, wear a mask and practice good hand hygiene and social distancing to lower those risks.”

As of Monday, Sovah Health had about 20 patients across both campuses — Danville and Martinsville — being treated for COVID-19, a slight decline from previous weeks. Of those patients ranging in age from 27 to 93, 84% are unvaccinated, Gunn-Nolan reported.

“Patients who are vaccinated are still less likely to be admitted to the hospital, require life support, or die from the disease,” she told the newspaper in an email, citing nationwide statistics that show 9-in-10 deaths are prevented by the vaccines.

Across the state, hospitalizations are increasing. On Wednesday, there were an estimated 1,500 state residents being treated in hospitals for the virus. A month ago there were only about 850 people hospitalized with COVID-19 daily.

Even after someone has recovered from the illness, the impacts continue to cause more problems and ultimately sends them back to receive additional health care.

“We also continue to see patients being admitted with severe illness after COVID-19, secondary to the effects of the virus,” Gunn-Nolan said. “This is also more predominant among unvaccinated patients.”

Locally, Danville and Pittsylvania County added 71 new reports of COVID-19 infections Wednesday morning. The current rolling seven-day average — 49 — doesn’t represent the full picture because it factors in a backlog of cases added last week. However, the local numbers do show a rising trend to mirror what’s happening across the commonwealth and nation.

“With low vaccination rates in our community, we are concerned about the potential of another COVID-19 surge in the months ahead as the Omicron variant begins to circulate,” Gunn-Nolan said. “We continue to monitor our local situation and follow stringent infection prevention protocols to ensure the safety of our patients and staff.”

This week Danville reached the halfway point with 50% of residents fully vaccinated. However, health experts believe a booster dose is needed to ward off the worst impacts of the omicron variant. Only 17.5% of of city residents have received a booster shot.

Pittsylvania County’s numbers are slightly lower with only 47.8% of the population fully vaccinated and 15.5% rolling up their sleeves again for a booster dose.

“We may be through with COVID-19, but COVID-19 is not through with us,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver wrote in a Tuesday night statement.

Even with the expected surge — the University of Virginia forecasts cases could triple the all-time record set last winter — the state is better positioned with vaccines, Oliver said.

“The vaccines we have now are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death due to infection with the Omicron variant, especially among those who have received their booster dose,” he wrote in the statement. “If you’re not vaccinated or have not gotten your booster dose, now is the time to do so.”

No vaccine is 100% effective in preventing someone from becoing infected. Breakthrough cases — situations where even those vaccinated come down with COVID-19 — can occur, especially without a booster, experts said. That’s why other precautions — like wearing a mask for indoor public spaces — are critical in protection, the health department reported.

“As always, Sovah Health strongly recommends getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and wearing masks, especially while indoors and regardless of an individual’s vaccination status,” Gunn-Nolan said.

