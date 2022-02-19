Clinging to optimism amid dropping cases, many yearn for pandemic's end. Dan River Region health leaders say we aren't there yet.

COVID-19 infections are rapidly plummeting from unprecedented levels reached just a month ago, propelling a wave of optimism with mask mandates dropping and even the lead federal health agency signaling a change in guidelines within the coming weeks.

Dan River Region health leaders have a different take on the local situation: not so fast and keep wearing those masks.

"While case numbers and hospitalizations are down, transmission rates still remain high across the state," Brookie Crawford, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health, told the Register & Bee Friday. "Additionally, it’s important that people don’t let their guard down and continue to practice mitigation measures — wear a mask, wash their hands, practice social distance — and most importantly, stay home if they are sick."

Currently Danville and Pittsylvania County combined are adding about 49 new reports of COVID-19 each day. That's the lowest figure since Dec. 29 when the omicron variant — the altered version of the novel coronavirus blamed for the latest surge — started its attack on Southside Virginia.

By comparison, there were about two cases added each day last June when — at the time — it appeared the worst of the pandemic was in the rearview mirror. A variant by the Greek letter delta emerged to disrupt those carefree days.

On Friday, Sovah Health was treating about 20 patients across its facilities in Danville and Martinsville, Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer for Sovah Health, told the Register & Bee. There were about 70 patients hospitalized at the high point last month.

But Gunn-Nolan also echoed the health department's stance that it's too soon to celebrate a victory over the illness.

"While we are seeing a decline in cases across our system compared with previous weeks, we ask that the public remain vigilant and continue to practice mitigation tactics, which include wearing a mask in indoor public places, practicing social distancing and proper hand hygiene — and most importantly — get vaccinated or boosted," she told the Register & Bee. "As we have shared before, when ALL these measures are consistently practiced, they will help lower the transmission rate, reduce the number of COVID-19 cases in our community and ease the operational impact on our hospitals."

Only half of the residents in Pittsylvania County and 53% of those who live in Danville are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health reports. Less than a quarter of those residents have received a booster dose.

"Vaccination continues to be the foundation of prevention," Crawford explained. But hesitancy is still a heavy obstacle to overcome, especially in rural areas, data shows.

Given the low vaccination rates, the level of transmission — how the virus is spreading from person to person — is a key metric experts use to determine the burden on a community.

In both case rates per 100,000 and positivity, Danville and Pittsylvania County remain locked in the highest risk area for COVID-19 spread, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For these areas, health officials believe residents should wear face masks for public indoor settings.

At least that's the view for now.

On Wednesday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the government is looking at altering its mask guidance in the coming weeks, The Associated Press reported.

Entering a new phase

Before omicron started swirling the theory was post-holiday infections wouldn't reach the peaks of the summer's delta wave. Instead, cases soared to never before seen heights.

All eyes are on emerging from the chaos of the past two years in hopes COVID-19 will become just something with which the world learns to coexist.

As past patterns have shown, what happens next in the pandemic is anyone's guess.

"Honestly, we don’t know," Crawford said when asked what living with the virus will look like. "COVID-19 is a novel virus and we’ve not been here before. We’ll have to take it one day at a time."

It also won't be as easy as saying COVID-19 will be like the flu.

"As COVID and Influenza are totally different viruses, we cannot draw comparisons," Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district, told the Register & Bee on Friday. "We do hope that as time passes this strain of coronavirus acts more like four of its cousin coronaviruses, which we lump together as 'the common cold.'"

In the end, only time will tell.

Outbreaks and deaths

A new COVID-19 outbreak at Roman Eagle Memorial Home in Danville emerged in a database Friday. A total of 121 infections are linked to that outbreak reported to the health department on Jan. 27.

Local health department leaders have previously noted outbreaks at long-term care facilities appeared to be less severe citing higher numbers of vaccinations and omicron's weakened impacts.

Even though Averett University only has three reported cases of COVID-19 on campus as of Friday, an outbreak on Feb. 3 infected six people, new data shows. Two other outbreaks were reported in January.

Averett's infection levels also have dramatically dropped since reaching a high of 27 cases in late January.

The state health department now defines an outbreak as three cases linked to one particular setting.

The COVID-19 death toll for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District has increased to 405 as of Friday, four more than the previous week.

Deaths are often viewed as a lagging indicator of the pandemic. And even when new fatalities are reported in an official database, they likely occurred weeks earlier.

