Cold front to bring back-to-back minor bouts with snow for Danville area

A cold front moving through Thursday will set the stage for two possible light bouts with snow for the Danville area.

But at this point there doesn't appear to be a need to stock up on bread and milk, the Southern staple of winter storms.

Temperatures are expected to drop quickly through the day Thursday, according to Nick Fillo, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg. Rain showers could transform into snow, but very little — if any — accumulation is expected, Fillo told the Register & Bee on Wednesday afternoon.

"The snow showers won’t last very long," he said. That disturbance will move along the southeast U.S. coast Friday, the weather service reports, allowing another system to develop and spread snow back into the area starting Friday evening.

“It doesn’t look like it’s going to be a very high amount of snowfall,” Fillo said, but also cautioned a shift in the storm's track could easily change that. Currently it appears Danville could receive about an inch of snow which wouldn't necessarily warrant any kind of winter weather advisory.

But forecasters are keeping a close eye on the system and Fillo said residents need to "keep tabs on the latest update to the weather forecast.”

The moisture for this particular system will be centered over the eastern areas of North Carolina and Virginia. Those spots — normally left out of any wintery precipitation — stand the best chance of seeing higher accumulations of snow.

Thursday's front will usher in Arctic air with temperatures dipping to around 20 degrees for a low Thursday night. Temperatures will only warm to the mid-20s during the day Friday and fall to the mid-teens that night.

The cold blast is a departure from normal temperatures for this time of the year with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

“We’ll have a period of dry weather," Fillo said after the Friday evening system moves out. The next chance of precipitation comes around Tuesday.

“We still aren’t sure how that’s going to affect the Southside," he said. With "lots of uncertainity" it could mean another chance for snowfall or just rain.

