Colleagues mourn Danville surgeon killed in Tennessee motorcycle wreck

Sweezer and Ahmed had a close working relationship, with Ahmed referring his patients to Sweezer.

"I sent him lots of patients and, invariably, those patients were happy and very complimentary of Dr. Sweezer, not only as a surgeon but as a human being," Ahmed said.

Sweezer was a heart surgeon in Danville from 2011-16 before leaving for Houston, where he spent three years until returning here in 2019, according to Sovah Health's website. While in Houston, he was in private practice and on the medical staff at Houston Northwest Medical Center.

He had 43 years of experience in the medical field and performed more than 15,000 vascular and abdominal surgeries, Miller said.

At his practice, Sovah Thoracic and Vascular Surgery, he offered lung resections, esophageal surgery, lymph node biopsies, carotid surgery, endovascular surgery and treatment for abdominal aortic aneurysms.

Sweezer graduated from Meharry Medical College in Nashville and completed his thoracic and cardiac residency and fellowship at Wayne State University in Detroit. He also finished his endovascular surgery fellowship at Columbia-Cornell Presbyterian Hospitals in New York.

He was a member of several medical societies and organizations.

"His steadfast commitment to our patients, physicians, staff and community, and his family will not be forgotten," Larson said. "There are countless numbers of people healthy and alive in our community today because of his skill, kindness and dedicated work ethic."

