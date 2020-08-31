Colleagues remember Danville firefighter as family man who gave his job his all

Greg Thomas started working for the fire department nearly 27 years ago, in November 1993, according to a post on the fire department's Facebook page.

"In his time with the department, engineer Thomas served on many committees and served a member of the Danville Regional Hazmat Team," according to a post from the department. "Engineer Thomas leaves behind a loving family at home and also here at the Danville Fire Department."

Those who work for fire departments are a special breed, Neal said. They must be able to deal with intense and sometimes gruesome situations like burned bodies and people experiencing cardiac arrest, he said.

"You've got to be able to handle that and come back and resume what you're doing," Neal said. "Greg was good at handling it all."

To lighten things up, he said, there is also a "locker room" atmosphere with colleagues joking and kidding with each other.

"He was humorous, always kept you laughing," Guill said. "He was just fun to be around, carry on with."

But he also loved Little League Baseball and coached his son's team.

It was his job with the fire department, however, that captured his son's imagination and drove him to follow his example.