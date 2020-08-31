Colleagues remember Danville firefighter as family man who gave his job his all

It was Jonathan Thomas' father who inspired him to recently become a Danville firefighter.
"My Dad, while I was growing up, was my hero," Thomas, 24, told the Danville Register & Bee on Monday.
Thomas's father, Danville Fire Department engineer Greg Thomas, died Saturday at the age of 50. The son would not say how the father died.
Greg Thomas's colleagues on Monday recalled him as a family man who gave his job his all and took pride in his son carrying on his legacy at the fire department.
"When his son, Jonathan, came to work with him and followed his footsteps, he was just really proud of Jonathan," said retired firefighter Barry Neal, who worked on and off with Greg at the Danville Fire Department from 1997 to March 2019.
Danville Assistant Fire Marshal Richie Guill started out in firefighting with Greg at Mount Hermon Volunteer Fire Department in the 1980s before eventually being hired by the city.
"We ran calls together," remembered Guill, who was a teenager at the time.
Greg Thomas was dedicated and worked to bring out the best in those he worked with, Guill said.
"He was the type of person that took the job to heart and wanted to make sure everybody did the best they could," Guill said.
Greg Thomas started working for the fire department nearly 27 years ago, in November 1993, according to a post on the fire department's Facebook page.
"In his time with the department, engineer Thomas served on many committees and served a member of the Danville Regional Hazmat Team," according to a post from the department. "Engineer Thomas leaves behind a loving family at home and also here at the Danville Fire Department."
Those who work for fire departments are a special breed, Neal said. They must be able to deal with intense and sometimes gruesome situations like burned bodies and people experiencing cardiac arrest, he said.
"You've got to be able to handle that and come back and resume what you're doing," Neal said. "Greg was good at handling it all."
To lighten things up, he said, there is also a "locker room" atmosphere with colleagues joking and kidding with each other.
"He was humorous, always kept you laughing," Guill said. "He was just fun to be around, carry on with."
But he also loved Little League Baseball and coached his son's team.
It was his job with the fire department, however, that captured his son's imagination and drove him to follow his example.
"I wanted to be just like him, so in me becoming a firefighter for the city, it was a dream come true," Jonathan Thomas said. "I was gonna be just like my Dad."
Jonathan Thomas started out at rookie school for the fire department in March 2019 before becoming a firefighter Jan. 1 this year.
"I'll cherish every single memory I had with him," Jonathan said of his father.
