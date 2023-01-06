 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Colonial Pipeline repairing diesel leak near Danville

  • 0

May.10 -- Fuel traders are working to avoid gasoline and diesel supply shortages on the East Coast of the United States following a ransomware attack Friday on Colonial Pipeline Co. Bloomberg’s Javier Blas reports.

Colonial Pipeline is repairing a diesel leak that has shut down its flow of fuel near Danville, a company spokesperson reported.

Crews are working to fix a failed piece of equipment at the Witt booster station near the city, spokesperson Meredith Stone told the Register & Bee.

"The loss of this piece of equipment resulted in a product release that was detected while a Colonial operator was conducting a routine station check," she wrote in an email response. "The release appears to be contained to our property."

Repairs are expected to be completed by midday Saturday.

The particular line impacted carries about 885,000 barrels of product a day from Greensboro, North Carolina, to Linden, New Jersey.

Colonial Pipeline

Crews with Colonial Pipeline are working to fix a diesel leak near Danville.

Stone did not say what exactly caused the leak or how much product was lost. 

People are also reading…

"Colonial is coordinating on-scene activities with state and local authorities and communicating with customers to coordinate deliveries on the rest of our system," she said in her statement to the newspaper.

Colonial said it's working directly with its customers while the line is down.

The company bills itself as the "largest refined products pipeline in the United States," according to its website.

Whenever there's a spill, the company shutters the pipeline and activates its 24/-7 emergency response team. It then sends crew members to the location to assess the situtation, according to its website

"While local teams are assessing the problem in the field, Colonial’s incident management team will assemble at a nearby location to establish an Incident Command and work with local responders to address and manage the incident," the company stated online.

Colonial transports about 100 million gallons of fuel each day from Houston to the New York Harbor.

The system is connected to refineries in the Gulf Coast and Northeast. Most of the pipeline is underground, according to its website, but there are tanks and other facilities at "key receipt, storage and delivery points."

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This space age device pulls hydrogen fuel right out of the air

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert