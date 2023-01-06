Colonial Pipeline repairing diesel leak near Danville

Colonial Pipeline is repairing a diesel leak that has shut down its flow of fuel near Danville, a company spokesperson reported.

Crews are working to fix a failed piece of equipment at the Witt booster station near the city, spokesperson Meredith Stone told the Register & Bee.

"The loss of this piece of equipment resulted in a product release that was detected while a Colonial operator was conducting a routine station check," she wrote in an email response. "The release appears to be contained to our property."

Repairs are expected to be completed by midday Saturday.

The particular line impacted carries about 885,000 barrels of product a day from Greensboro, North Carolina, to Linden, New Jersey.

Stone did not say what exactly caused the leak or how much product was lost.

"Colonial is coordinating on-scene activities with state and local authorities and communicating with customers to coordinate deliveries on the rest of our system," she said in her statement to the newspaper.

Colonial said it's working directly with its customers while the line is down.

The company bills itself as the "largest refined products pipeline in the United States," according to its website.

Whenever there's a spill, the company shutters the pipeline and activates its 24/-7 emergency response team. It then sends crew members to the location to assess the situtation, according to its website

"While local teams are assessing the problem in the field, Colonial’s incident management team will assemble at a nearby location to establish an Incident Command and work with local responders to address and manage the incident," the company stated online.

Colonial transports about 100 million gallons of fuel each day from Houston to the New York Harbor.

The system is connected to refineries in the Gulf Coast and Northeast. Most of the pipeline is underground, according to its website, but there are tanks and other facilities at "key receipt, storage and delivery points."