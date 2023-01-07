 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DANVILLE

Colonial Pipeline restart pushed back to Sunday as crews continue to fix problem near Danville

Virginia Pipeline Shutdown

Tanker trucks are parked May 12, 2021, near the entrance of Colonial Pipeline Company in Charlotte, N.C.

 Associated Press, file

May.10 -- Fuel traders are working to avoid gasoline and diesel supply shortages on the East Coast of the United States following a ransomware attack Friday on Colonial Pipeline Co. Bloomberg’s Javier Blas reports.

Colonial Pipeline crews were still working Saturday to restart operations after a leak was found earlier this week near Danville.

Meredith Stone, a spokesperson with Colonial, said a restart is now projected for noon Sunday instead of the original Saturday forecast.

The pipeline in question carries diesel along a route from Greensboro, North Carolina, to Linden, New Jersey. Stone said normal operations continue with the rest of Colonia's system.

A problem was discovered Tuesday at the Witt booster station, located in the Blairs area of Pittsylvania County near Danville.

“The loss of this piece of equipment resulted in a product release that was detected while a Colonial operator was conducting a routine station check,” Stone told the Register & Bee. “The release appears to be contained to our property.”

Stone did not say how much product was lost, however Aaron Proctor, a spokesman for the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, told the AP that approximately 2,500 gallons of diesel fuel spilled.

All of it was contained on site between soil and an adjacent storm water retention pond, Proctor wrote to the AP. There’s been no sign of impacts to state waters or wildlife beyond fish and animals living in the retention pond.

Stone noted that Colonial crews and contractors were "monitoring conditions on site and making progress toward a projected restart" now planned for Saturday. "The safety of those workers and the public, and protecting the environment, are our top priority."

Colonial said it’s working directly with its customers while the line is down.

The company bills itself as the “largest refined products pipeline in the United States,” according to its website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

