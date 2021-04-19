Coming soon: A paw park for your dogs in Southside Virginia

A new paw park is about to open in Southside Virginia that not only will it be the first of its kind for the area but also in the entire state.
The Paw Park is under construction at the Smith River Sports Complex, 1000 Irisburg Road in Axton, but is scheduled to be open by early summer.
If you take your dog to public parks and trails in the area, you already know that your dog must be on a leash at all times, but in this park dogs would be allowed to explore and get exercise leash free.
“We have a double gate, so you don’t have to worry about escaping,” said Lloyd Barber, executive director of the Smith River Sports Complex. “There will be a lock on it, and the pet owner can get a [key] fob or combination by showing proof to the SPCA that the dog is up to date on all shots.”
Tiffany Haworth, executive director of the Dan River Basin Association, said, “Dog parks, where pets can scamper off-leash, have long been the fastest-growing segment of urban parks in the United States.
"These pet and people-friendly areas are fenced in to ensure an enjoyable and safe experience.”
Haworth said many existing dog parks have been designed by architects who don’t understand a dog’s nature and are typically “fenced-in, flat, grassy areas.
“When dogs are in natural settings, they’re leaping over logs, they’re climbing on rocks, and they’re sniffing trees,” Haworth said. “They are stimulated by a variety of different sensations when they are in the woods."
Barber said she talked with Brian Williams, project manager with the Dan River Basin Association this past week, and with completion of the 2.5-acre park just around the corner, a grand opening likely would be set for sometime next month.
“It will be uniquely designed, fully fenced in, wild and natural space allowing dogs and pet parents to enjoy nature, to socialize and to get exercise," Haworth said.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.